Sunrise brief: Sungrow mulling new inverter factory in North America

US startup unveils plug-and-play solid-state battery for residential applications Zendure has developed a residential storage system using a semi-solid state battery with 6.438 kWh capacity. Each unit is scalable with up to four batteries, bring the capacity of one unit to 32 kWh and of two units to 64 kWh. The system can be used with solar panels.

People on the move: Generac, VDE America, White Pine Renewables, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Sungrow mulling new inverter factory in North America The inverter manufacturer is considering North America as a potential production location due to the attractive tax credits for solar in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, as well as physical proximity to its medium-voltage power stations.

California lawmakers pass equitable community solar bill AB 2316 gives renters access to clean energy and lowered bills and ensures at least 51% of customers are low-income.

DOE funds $11 million battery research center at University of Michigan The new research center will focus on the development of advanced batteries and fuel cells for electric vehicles.

Arctech launches SkyWings, a dual-row single-axis solar tracker The solar tracking, racking, and buildings-integrated photovoltaics provider released the novel dual-row design for use in various climates and topographies.

Enphase partners with Home Connect to manage home appliances from a single app Integrated clean home energy and smart appliances platform lets users run appliances on battery-stored solar energy in pre-determined time frames.