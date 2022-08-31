US startup unveils plug-and-play solid-state battery for residential applications

US startup Zendure has announced a new plug-and-play residential storage system with semi-solid state batteries for household backup power, mobile living, and portable EV charging applications.
The SuperBase V 6400 (SBV) measures 73 cm x 34.6 cm x 44.2 cm, including its real wheels, and weighs in at 59 kg (130 lbs). The semi-solid state Satellite battery B6400 measures 69 cm x 28.5 cm x 27.4 cm and weights in at 46 kg (101 lbs).
The battery pack, according to the manufacturer, contains 42% more energy than lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries.
One SBV unit has a storage capacity of 6.438 kWh and can be scaled with up to four battery modules, reaching a capacity of 32 kWh. Two SBV units can be chained together to reach up to 64 kWh capacity. The energy storage system can operate at temperatures ranging from -20 C to 45 C and has a 3,000-life cycle.
The company is launching versions of the system for the US and European markets, with different inputs and outputs. The US version has a maximum 1,800 W output at 120V, and of 3,800 W at 240V. The European version has a maximum 3,680 W output at 230V, and of 1,725 W at 115 V. Both versions also feature car and EV, inputs, as well as solar input up to 3,000 W. The system can be charged at up to 6,600 W.
The company claims a zero-millisecond backup power activation, with a zero-downtime Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) during blackouts.
The SuperBase V has its global launch on September 2 to 6 at the IFA 2022, at Berlin ExpoCenter City.
These are like super-sized UPS units, like what many people have on their computers at work or at home. An Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) runs off of utility power until the utility drops off and an internal battery will continue to run any device until the battery is down to 10% charge, then shuts off. Software is installed on a computer that is then used, using the communications cable from the UPS to safely log off and shut down the computer. The transfer switch in a UPS is built into the UPS unit and no power can be leaked back onto the grid.
These units can drop off the utility power intentionally and run off the batteries, even if there is not a power failure, but just to use up stored electricity from solar panels or cheaper off-peak utility electricity and then feeding it to the home or business when utilities charge their highest peak time rates. The give both critical back up power and utility peak time savings so they continually give a dollar pay back as they work. These are not grid tied battery storage units that can put electricity onto the grid like the Tesla power Wall can but are strictly for off-grid usage.
