US startup unveils plug-and-play solid-state battery for residential applications

From pv magazine global

US startup Zendure has announced a new plug-and-play residential storage system with semi-solid state batteries for household backup power, mobile living, and portable EV charging applications.

The SuperBase V 6400 (SBV) measures 73 cm x 34.6 cm x 44.2 cm, including its real wheels, and weighs in at 59 kg (130 lbs). The semi-solid state Satellite battery B6400 measures 69 cm x 28.5 cm x 27.4 cm and weights in at 46 kg (101 lbs).

The battery pack, according to the manufacturer, contains 42% more energy than lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries.

One SBV unit has a storage capacity of 6.438 kWh and can be scaled with up to four battery modules, reaching a capacity of 32 kWh. Two SBV units can be chained together to reach up to 64 kWh capacity. The energy storage system can operate at temperatures ranging from -20 C to 45 C and has a 3,000-life cycle.

The company is launching versions of the system for the US and European markets, with different inputs and outputs. The US version has a maximum 1,800 W output at 120V, and of 3,800 W at 240V. The European version has a maximum 3,680 W output at 230V, and of 1,725 W at 115 V. Both versions also feature car and EV, inputs, as well as solar input up to 3,000 W. The system can be charged at up to 6,600 W.

The company claims a zero-millisecond backup power activation, with a zero-downtime Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) during blackouts.

The SuperBase V has its global launch on September 2 to 6 at the IFA 2022, at Berlin ExpoCenter City.