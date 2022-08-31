People on the move: Generac, VDE America, White Pine Renewables, and more.

Norm Taffe has joined Generac Power Systems in a newly created position of president, energy technology.

Jon Previtali joins VDE America as senior principal engineer.

Maxwell K. Multer joins the law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner firm in its Charlotte, NC, and Washington offices, as a member of the global Energy, Environment & Infrastructure Practice.

Ricky Elder III started a new position at Delorean Power LLC as director of development.

Joe McLean, OE started a new position at White Pine Renewables as vice president of energy storage and markets.

Zachary Goldstein started a new position at Aspiration as senior vice president, strategy and project finance.

Sales Manager | San Antonio, TX

Harrison Pallister

hp@energeiaworks.com

The Sales Manager will identify and acquire new business for distribution of all components that make up a PV system. This role will work with an inside sales support team, monitoring retention and managing customer satisfaction of your growing client base.

Responsibilities:

Provide prompt and professional responsiveness to customer inquiries.

Utilize database and order processing systems efficiently.

Utilize the company CRM efficiently to meet activity and forecasting oriented objectives.

Perform regular business reviews with key accounts, planning as far as 2-3 quarters ahead.

Collect and report forecasting and projections to inform branch purchasing for your client base and growth.

Keep up to date with technical product developments, industry news, and territory specific trends.

Maintain positive relationships with numerous vendor partners.

Consistently meet or exceed assigned monthly and quarterly quotas. Maintain positive relationships with colleagues across several departments.

Requirements:

B2B Sales hunter with experience in new business development.

Experience building and managing a client book of over 1mm in monthly turnover.

Knowledge of the PV industry, products, and market.

Proficient in MS Office, ERP, and CRM systems.

One year of solar industry experience preferred.

Two years of sales experience preferred.

More information is available here.

