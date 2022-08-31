Sunrise brief: First Solar to expand U.S. solar manufacturing by 4.4 GW

California Energy Commission awards grant for low-income multifamily solar and storage project The CEC awarded Yotta Energy $1.23 million to install the project for the 11-story multifamily housing complex.

Aluminum-sulfur battery for small-scale storage at $8.99/kWh Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers have developed a battery with two electrodes made of aluminum and sulfur, and a molten salt electrolyte placed between them. They said the sulfur electrodes with a high loading of 12.0 mg cm2 can sustain a high capacity of 520 mAh g–1 over 100 cycles at 5 C.

First Solar to invest up to $1.2 billion in expanding U.S. solar manufacturing by 4.4 GW New 3.5 GWDC manufacturing facility planned in the U.S. Southeast; Ohio plant expands and gets a $185 million upgrade.

Honda and LG team up to manufacture EV batteries in the U.S. LG Energy Solution and Honda Motor Co. announce a joint venture to produce lithium-ion batteries in the U.S. to power Honda and Acura EV models for the North American market.

Polysilicon price relief in 2023 as industry scales to 500 GW capacity CEA has suggested that solar wafer pricing will fall 23% by the end of 2023, while Bloomberg NEF sees 500 GW of manufacturing capacity online by the end of next year.

SolarEdge investigated for alleged patent violation The U.S. International Trade Commission launched the investigation following a lawsuit from power electronics competitor Ampt.