Sunrise brief: Crossing EV barriers with microgrids and managed charging

Crossing EV barriers with microgrids and managed charging As EV adoption booms, deploying charging infrastructure that can support electric fleets remains a considerable barrier, so SEPA has developed a report outlining how fleet microgrids and managed charging can streamline deployment of charging infrastructure, while lowering energy costs, reducing carbon emissions, and improving the charging experience.

Solar surges in Illinois following passage of landmark clean energy law 2022 is on track to be a big year for solar energy in Illinois, with plans to complete more than 8,400 additional solar installations and double its workforce.

Mosaic lowers pricing on its suite of solar loan products The company reports that since 2012 it has provided loans for more than 200,000 households to help them make sustainable home improvements.

NREL continues to explore marine wave energy While there are mechanical and cost issues that currently block widespread adoption of wave energy, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory is exploring new ways to harness the power of the ocean’s waves.

International panel determines US must end Canada solar tariffs The Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) panel said the Section 201 tariffs violated the international agreement.

SolarEdge reports record-breaking revenue The Israeli inverter and energy storage company appears to have weathered the Covid-19 crisis, with company CEO reporting record revenues for the final three months of 2021 and the full year.

The world’s largest lithium ion battery is down, again The Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility Phase II set off fire alarms that activated a fault water suppression system, which – again – set off a cascading set of events that resulted in roughly ten battery packs melting down.