Sunrise brief: Democrats reach $370 billion energy and climate deal in reconciliation bill

White House announces solar initiatives to reduce electricity bills, create clean energy jobs The Biden-Harris administration launches low-income energy assistance program and funding to support careers in solar energy in underserved areas.

Enphase delivers robust Q2 revenues backed by its IQ8 solar microinverter The company issued strong guidance for Q3 as its revenues and earnings per share beat estimates.

Universal Solar to open 600 MW solar module factory in Panama The US module provider said the panels produced at the facility will be 100% compliant with the US Commerce Department’s Withhold and Release Order on Hoshine silicon.

EnergySage adds solar financing for businesses The informational site partnered with Sunstone Credit to link commercial customers with solar financing options.

LG Energy Solution plans to boost revenue through joint ventures, batteries, smart manufacturing In the Q2 earnings call, LG reported a drop in revenue from Q2 2021 but aims to achieve double-digit profit margin in five years.

People on the Move: CCSA, Pfister Energy, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Solar powered electric lawn mowing Perhaps in anticipation of California’s coming ban on small combustion engines, battery powered electric lawn mowers have begun to appear in the market. At least one model can be purchased with built-in solar power.

Manchin and Democrats reach $370 billion energy and climate deal Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced his support for a new reconciliation package named the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes billions in spending for clean energy.