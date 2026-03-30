People on the move: Swift Current Energy, Greenskies, and more

Swift Current Energy has announced Michael Ardnt has been appointed chief executive officer. Most recently President and General Manager, North America, of Recurrent Energy, Michael led the creation of Recurrent Energy’s world-leading battery storage business in the US and successfully oversaw the transition of the company to an independent power producer. Over the course of his career, Michael has developed and overseen a total investment of over $3 billion into renewable energy projects. Michael succeeds Eric Lammers, who co-founded Swift Current in 2016 and has led the company as CEO for nearly a decade.

Greenskies Clean Focus, a national commercial renewable energy developer, announced that Vijay Singh has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Singh recently joined the company and is leading strategy and operations as Greenskies builds on a record year of growth and execution.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), a global provider of onsite power solutions, announced the appointment of Simon Edwards as chief financial officer, effective April 13, 2026. A seasoned finance executive with nearly two decades of experience scaling technology companies, Edwards brings a rare combination of operational rigor, systems leadership, and deep exposure to digital infrastructure that aligns with Bloom’s strength, market focus and strategy – to be a solution for power availability as it becomes the defining constraint on the AI industry and its growth.

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Job of the week:

Senior Manager – Business Development USA First Solar – Phoenix, AZ

Basic Job Functions: This position is a cross-functional role that focuses on sales and integrates several independent teams and functions while seeking to recognize cross functional synergies between them. The position requires a strategic development perspective, a markets origination focus to drive the organization’s performance across markets. This role is key to coordinating customer activity within and across those markets, while navigating strategic allocation to enable projects. The Sr. Manager is responsible for driving the development of growth and customer relationships across First Solar’s markets. The Manager will drive implementation through preparation and opening of assigned new market segments, and evolving this network via new sales, account management and other business development activities as required. He/she will define go to market strategy, including identification of market entry points, key anchor customers/opportunities. Candidate will be responsible for developing and sustaining market value proposition, pricing, balancing corporate and customer needs for success. The Sr. Manager will also help drive strategic allocation for the team, including strategies to unlock value across customers. This position requires analyzing challenging situations and driving clarity while maintaining complex alignment across the approval process. Key aspects of this role will center on sales, strategic allocation, customer development, account management, commercial contract execution, managing cross functional relationships and the ability to obtain executive management support and approvals. Education/Experience:

An undergraduate degree is required; MBA or Masters of Engineering (or equivalent) a plus.

10+ years of work experience in business development, sales, engineering, project management or other relevant business / technical experience

Minimum of 7+ years of experience in the energy, alternative energy and/or utility sectors.

Prior experience in utility-scale solar energy industry is required.

Ability to travel to multiple geographies is required Required Skills/Competencies: Leadership Skills:

Demonstrated experience navigating complex situations across C-suite audiences in a fast changing internal and external environment

Expertise in identifying, implementing, originating, negotiating and executing commercial contracts.

Proven ability to provide best in class account management to various key customer stake-holders

Proven experience leading cross-regional and/or cross-functional high performing teams, with demonstrated results

Demonstrated strengths in the core product management analytics: Market/Customer Segment Analysis Competitive Analysis Positioning Analysis Economic Value Analysis Business Case Analysis

Understanding of global power and utility markets structures and decision making. Analytical skills to assess the impacts of regulatory changes.

Detail oriented and productive when leading cross functional project time-lines, including sales contracting, project delivery administration.

Demonstrated expertise in engaging targeted customers to:. Acquire and validate key success factors and solution needs Identify market hypothesis/gaps/opportunities for success Establish long-term commercial partnerships Negotiate and close commercial agreements Navigate issues and their potential impacts to revenue, legal rep

Excellent written, oral, and executive level communication skills

Demonstrated excellence in defining/aligning organizational priorities with multiple internal stakeholders

Demonstrated excellence in communication of status to objectives; up, down, laterally and diagonally across the organization. Analytical Skills: Customer/Market Engagement Skills Communication Skills: Essential Responsibilities:

Act as a trusted advisor to the regional Sr. Director for the development, market segmentation, origination strategies and collaboration with executive leadership.

Functional responsibility to drive development and alignment of the global business plan and strategy for identified market segments or channels

Structure and implement a multi-year, multi-segment Market Strategy that includes an integrated segmentation strategy and product application/solution roadmap. Quarterback the annual planning process, provide updates in regular review meetings, and document/manage approvals for the plan Host recurring meetings with key stake holders to align strategies, identify constraints, and implement action plans

Drive customer intimacy grow deep relationships across multiple levels and customer accounts by ensuring: Close collaboration between all sub-regional managers, key-account managers and subject matter experts engaging with the customer Responsibility for Ecosystem enablement, supplier qualification and development/maintenance of overarching framework agreements

Provides cross-functional and executive reporting of key business metrics and corrective action plans to achieve key performance metrics

Other duties as assigned.

Job description subject to change at any time. Reporting Relationships:

Reports to Business Development Director

May have direct reports Estimated Salary Range:

$161,000 – $200,000 Estimated Annual Salary Apply here.