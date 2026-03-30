National laboratories lead multi-agency push for solar cybersecurity standards

The U.S. Department of Energy has launched the Securing Solar for the Grid (S2G) research project. The project represents a strategic pivot toward achieving the highest level of cybersecurity maturity for distributed energy resources.

Led by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in collaboration with Sandia, Pacific Northwest, and Idaho National Laboratories, the initiative addresses the entire ecosystem of equipment and digital supply chains. The technical approach aims to eliminate gaps in existing standards and testing procedures for solar photovoltaics while lowering the costs associated with secure grid integration for utility scale and distributed assets alike.

The research involves the development of national cybersecurity certification standards that align with existing regulatory guidelines. By creating a unified set of requirements, the DOE intends to streamline the deployment of inverter based resources and reduce the complexity often associated with high level security compliance.

Standardization is critical as solar energy moves toward providing a projected 45% of the U.S. electric supply by 2050, requiring a shift from reactive security measures to a proactive, standardized defense posture.

The program also focuses on the creation of a sophisticated cybersecurity toolkit and supply chain research to help stakeholders understand their specific risk profiles. The tools are designed to inform capital investments by providing data driven assessments of device design security and maturity models for the cyber supply chain.

Furthermore, the S2G project prioritizes education and workforce training to increase technical awareness among the engineers and grid operators responsible for managing these increasingly complex energy systems.

Beyond device level security, the S2G initiative investigates the backhaul communication channels including APIs and mobile applications that often serve as entry points for unauthorized access. Research teams are developing advanced monitoring systems that compare inverter behavior against digital twins to identify abnormal deviations in power set points or reactive power output. These technical layers are intended to protect against firmware manipulation that could physically stress transformers or lead to localized outages.

The necessity of these layered defenses is highlighted by shifting threat patterns in the global energy sector. Recent reporting on expanding solar cyber threats notes a December incident in Poland where attackers targeted substation equipment rather than individual inverters. By focusing on the interface between the generating site and the power grid, the S2G project aims to ensure that the rapid expansion of solar and storage continues to strengthen national national energy security without introducing systemic risks.