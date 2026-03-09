People on the move: Eaton, Sunrun, and more

Power management leader Eaton has named David Foster as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 2, 2026. Foster succeeds Olivier Leonetti and will oversee the financial strategy for Eaton’s global operations, including its significant grid modernization and solar infrastructure segments.

Sustainability nonprofit Ceres announced that Neal Kemkar has joined as Chief Network Officer. Kemkar, a veteran of GE and the White House, will lead the organization’s network of institutional investors and companies as they navigate clean energy transitions and climate-related financial risks.

Toyota Motor North America’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Sandra L. Phillips was appointed to the board of directors for Globe Life in early March 2026. Her appointment highlights the increasing cross-pollination between clean energy sustainability leadership and major corporate governance roles.

Sunrun CEO Mary Powell was featured on the March 3, 2026, “CNBC Changemakers” list. While not a new hire, the spotlight comes as Powell leads the nation’s largest residential solar company through a strategic pivot to a “storage-first” business model in response to shifting federal tax incentives.

Job of the week:

Workforce Solar Trainer GRID Alternatives – Los Angeles, CA

Summary of the role: The Training Officer is responsible for teaching Installation Basic Training (IBT) curriculum and other related workforce programming to trainees in the classroom, lab, and in the field. Training Officers require a strong background in residential solar installation, a demonstrated command of the classroom, subject matter expertise across all IBT curriculum areas, and an ability to relate the knowledge and skills covered in IBT to the requirements of working as a Junior Solar Installer. What you will be doing (essential responsibilities): Implement curriculum, lesson plans, training calendars, and activities in line with content and standards. This includes set up and maintenance of the training classroom, training lab, and training equipment.

Deliver curriculum ensuring participants achieve learning outcomes

Teach and actively train/supervise solar installation skills including, but not limited to: jobsite safety, electricity basics, racking mounts, array layout, conduit bending, customer service and communication, site evaluation, commissioning and O&M, and the appropriate use of tools and equipment through demonstration and modeling skills.

Teach and supervise the necessary safety procedures for use and handling of equipment & tools and clean up of the classroom, lab, and construction area through demonstration and modeling skills.

Teach appropriate handling of construction problems arising at the building site through demonstration and modeling skills.

Provide on the job training supervision for learners on customer installations

Uphold and model GRID’s value for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Set up, supervise and maintain high standards for the execution of course exams

Help supervise worksite activities and schedules with the Workforce Program Manager.

Keep the Workforce Program Manager informed about issues regarding performance issues of learners

Review, evaluate and document learners progress and skill attainment

Turn in required documents in a timely manner

Ensure learners compliance with attendance and other program policies.

Assist in facilitating and leading recruitment and job placement activities.

Collaborate and provide feedback to Assistant Instructor as well as Workforce Development Manager and Coordinator

Build and maintain lab equipment

Work closely with Workforce Program Manager on training logistics, documentation, feedback, and improvements

Assist in solar installation, service calls, site assessments or design projects as assigned

Performs other duties as assigned Requirements Your areas of knowledge and expertise… A minimum of 3 years’ experience in solar installation

Successful completion of the IBT 200 training with GRID Alternatives or be able to pass capstone exam

Completion of GRID Alternatives’ train the trainer program or equivalent training

1 or more years teaching individuals with diverse backgrounds in developing a variety of personal and professional skills

BI-Lingual/Bi-Literate preferably in Spanish

Ability to speak and present to a group for extended periods of time

Skills to teach basic residential installation techniques in class, lab and customer installation settings

Knowledge of safety hazards in solar installations

Ability to demonstrate proper safety procedures for using tools and equipment

Basic math skills and ability to teach basic calculations as they relate to solar installations

Skills in group facilitation and classroom management

Skills in conflict resolution and de-escalation

Ability to assess student skills and provide feedback for improvement

Physical ability to perform activities related to solar installation work, including but not limited to: standing for long periods (sometimes on a sloped surface), bending, stooping, squatting, kneeling, twisting, working above the shoulders, working with manual and electric hand tools, repetitive motions, lifting and carrying up to 50lbs, working in direct sunlight, working with trip hazards, and working at heights* It would be great if you also had… Supervisory experience

Required Licenses and Certifications:

OSHA-10

CPR

First Aid

Valid driver’s license and clean driving record as determined by our insurance carrier Preferred Licenses and Certifications: OSHA-30

OSHA Outreach Trainer

CPR/First Aid Trainer

NABCEP PV Associate Apply here.