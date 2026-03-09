Safe-harbored panel strategy enables acquisition of six-project community solar portfolio

Standard Solar, Inc., a developer, owner and operator of commercial and community solar assets, recently acquired a six-project 28.8 MW community solar portfolio in New Jersey and Illinois from AC Power, a woman-owned solar development company that specializes in putting clean energy on previously disturbed land.

Standard Solar procured its 512 MW safe-harbored FEOC-compliant solar module inventory last August as a strategic move to safe harbor development projects in need. The company said this inventory provides procurement and ITC certainty for developers, reducing what it called “one of the market’s biggest schedule and pricing risks”

The scheduling and pricing risks are a result of foreign entity of concern (FEOC) rules introduced in 2025, which mean that module manufacturers that rely too heavily on components imported from China will not be eligible for the 45X credit. Furthermore, projects using those modules will not be eligible for other incentives, including the 45Y and 48E. These credits also include a 10% bonus for projects using U.S.-made components, specifying that a percentage of manufactured products used in a PV project must be “mined, produced, or manufactured in the United States.” This required percentage is tied to the project schedule: 40% for projects that began construction in 2024 or earlier, increasing to 45% for 2025, 50% for 2026 and 55% for 2027 and after.

While Standard Solar is not disclosing supplier or origin details, Mike Streams, chief development officer at Standard Solar told pv magazine USA that “we can confirm the inventory is safe-harbored and FEOC-free.” He added that the company only sources from Tier 1 providers and apply rigorous standards.

According to Annika Colston, founder and CEO of AC Power. Standard Solar’s safe-harbored inventory offers the acquired projects “a clear path from closing to construction.”

“Execution is the differentiator right now, “Streams said in a statement. “With 512 MW of safe-harbored module inventory ready to deploy, our appetite is high to underwrite, close and mobilize projects efficiently — bringing more capacity into service across U.S. markets.” Streams added that Standard Solar “built this inventory position to help solve the next problem: getting projects to construction without unnecessary procurement friction…”

With 28.8 MW of Standard Solar’s 512 MW safe harbored inventory earmarked for this portfolio, Streams told pv magazine USA that the company is deploying the rest across its development pipeline and strategic acquisitions. “We are on the cusp of closing several deals that rely on these modules for near-term deployment,” Streams said. “While we can’t discuss specific project assignments, our intent is to move this inventory into construction on an accelerated timeframe with qualified partners and projects that are ready to mobilize.”

The projects acquired from AC Power, which are on previously disturbed properties, including closed landfills and brownfield parcels, are in various stages of development from pre-construction to operational, Streams said.

The portfolio includes two community solar projects in New Jersey totaling approximately 6 MW, located in Berlin and Freehold. Together, the New Jersey projects are expected to generate approximately 7.6 GWh in their first year and are scheduled to reach completion in 2027.

The acquisition in Illinois includes four projects totaling approximately 22.8 MW, located in South Barrington, Hillsboro and two sites in Lockport. The Illinois projects are expected to generate approximately 33 GWh in their first year, with three projects scheduled for completion in 2026 and the remaining project scheduled for completion in 2027.

AC Power began development of the sites using ballasted racking systems intended to preserve the integrity of existing site caps and environmental controls.

Standard Solar intends to serve as the long-term owner and operator of the six-project portfolio, adding to its more than 500 MW of solar across the United States. AC Power has sold 80 MW of developed projects since its founding in 2016. The company maintains an active pipeline of more than 200 MW across the Northeast and Midwest.