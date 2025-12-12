People on the move: Anza, SEIA, and more

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) board of directors has named Darren Van’t Hof interim president and chief executive officer.

Van’t Hof currently serves as SEIA board chair and brings more than two decades of leadership experience in clean energy, including senior roles at U.S. Bank and Oakland Capital Solutions. Van’t Hof will leave his role as board chair and step into the interim president and CEO role to guide SEIA through this period of transition as it continues advocating on behalf of America’s $70 billion dollar solar and storage industry.

“Darren is the right choice to serve as interim CEO because he brings continuity, consistency, and a deep understanding of SEIA’s work,” said Elizabeth Reicherts, global head of government affairs for SolarEdge Technologies and the chair of SEIA’s executive search committee.

SEIA’s board of directors is conducting a national executive search process while Van’t Hof oversees day-to-day operations and drives key strategic advocacy initiatives.

Van’t Hof will take over the role from departing president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper after her nine-year tenure.

Anza named Felicity Lunden as director of transformer procurement. Lunden is a seasoned Procurement professional with over a decade of experience in the infrastructure and energy sectors, holding key roles at Quanta Infrastructure Solutions Group and Wanzek Construction. Her expertise spans procurement management, category management (substations), and account management, demonstrating a strong history of optimizing supply chain operations and material logistics for major construction projects.

Jeff Chesnut was appointed chief financial officer of Conestoga Energy, a provider of low-carbon biofuel.

Justin Biltz was hired as the new head of policy and government affairs for Altus Power, a leading commercial-scale solar power company. Biltz joins Altus Power from Cypress Creek Renewables, where he served as Senior Director of State Government Affairs, bringing extensive experience in navigating complex energy regulatory environments.

Job of the week

PV Electrical Engineer Primoris Services Corporation Denver, CO POSITION SUMMARY: The PV Electrical Engineer will help develop the internal Photovoltaic (PV) electrical engineering process for assigned projects for a large Engineer, Procure, and Construct (EPC) firm. This position includes oversight of electrical design and studies, consideration of field construction installation means & methods in chosen design decisions, design development & cost optimization, design of DC, MVAC, LVAC auxiliary collection systems, and collaboration with internal and external team members. PRIMARY JOB RESPONSIBILITIES: Responsible for managing and mentoring junior electrical engineers and engineers in training as well as CAD designers.

Create work schedule to achieve on time submission of all the engineering deliverables for all RFPs as well as existing projects in Design and construction phase.

Responsible for creating Electrical Engineering calculation processes for String sizing, DC and MV cable calculations, studies, Inverter sizing and Inverter quantities for projects.

Responsible for developing preliminary design concepts based on engineering principles for solar PV system design for RFPs. Provide necessary support and documentation to Estimating, Business Development & Proposal team.

Responsible for developing/contributing detailed design concepts for solar PV system design for awarded projects.

Responsible for providing long term detailed design & optimization support for solar PV system design for sole sourced projects from clients.

Develop, update and use electrical engineering calculation tools to come up with cable, conduit, OCPD and other electrical equipment sizing based on project requirements.

Work with Estimating, Procurement, Project management & Construction team to provide on-going support with design concepts and design optimization of the solar PV systems.

Work with CAD designers to guide through well designed solar PV site layouts, single line diagrams and other design drawings and details.

Develop and maintain the database for different equipment involved in solar PV design and improve the same time to time.

Contribution for construction details and Bill of Material for various construction work packages within solar PV project.

Develop/contribute to design process from conceptual level to constructible level for multiple solar PV projects.

Review Utility interconnection documents like Facility studies, interconnection agreements or Power Purchase Agreements.

Apply innovative engineering principles for cost optimization of utility scale solar PV systems, develop design matrices and maintain the same for future reference.

Provide support to Procurement team and Project Engineers regarding any engineering related issues or questions for awarded projects.

Attend mandatory training sessions on new products, installation methodology, and safety.

Use of company suggested means and methods for effective & fast communication with internal and external teams. EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS: BS in Electrical Engineering or any other related engineering stream.

2-7 years of experience with Electrical Engineering and/or work related to Solar PV or any other Renewable Energy Construction projects.

Professional experience with technical exhibit review and contract negotiation a plus. PREFERRED SKILLS/ABILITIES: Must be proficient in AutoCAD and Microsoft Office Suite.

Other electrical engineering simulation software (SAM, CYMCAP, ETAP, PVSOL, and WinIGS) experience a plus.

Good written and oral communication skills.

Ability to read and understand drawings, SLDs, and specifications.

Ability to understand manufacturers’ design parameters, application limitations, and installation guidelines.

Familiar with creating site plans and single line drawings (DC and AC systems).

Ability to prioritize, multitask, and follow through on assigned tasks and projects with minimal supervision.

Able to work in a fast-moving environment while maintaining a positive attitude in stressful situations.

High level of organizational skills and professionalism.

The ideal candidates are individuals who are team players, are solution-minded, can train and mentor others, and are always looking for ways to improve processes, efficiency, and communication between stakeholders. Benefits and Pay: Paid Company Holidays

Paid Time Off

We provide paid sick leave as required by Colorado’s Healthy Families and Workplaces Act.

Medical, Dental, Vision, FSA/HSA, Short Term/Long Term Disability, 401K with matching contribution.

Salary $105,000 – 145,000 annually, dependent on experience, qualifications, and competencies. Apply here.