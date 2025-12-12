In case you missed it: This week’s top five solar news stories

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

pv magazine USA

Pennsylvania township approves permit for solar project on 2,000 acres of toxic coal mine land

Rush Township Supervisors in Centre County, Pennsylvania approved permits for Black Moshannon Solar, a 265 MW project.

Residential solar installer Posigen files for bankruptcy

The company ceased most of its operations in August and officially filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late November.

Growth in Q3 2025 community solar limited to three states

Tracking by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance shows limited growth of community solar, only three states grew by 1% or more with New York in the lead with 55% growth.

California study finds electrification can put downward pressure on electric rates

Wide adoption of electric vehicles that can displace fossil fuel combustion with renewable power can also lower rates by about 3 cents per kWh, if the needed distribution grid upgrades are built efficiently and with cost constraints, a study found.

Analysis finds “anytime electricity” from solar available as battery costs plummet

Ember’s report outlines how falling battery capital expenditures and improved performance metrics have lowered the levelized cost of storage, making dispatchable solar a competitive, anytime electricity option globally.

