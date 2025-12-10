Pennsylvania township approves permit for solar project on 2,000 acres of toxic coal mine land

Rush Township local official have approved permits for Black Moshannon Solar, a 265 MW solar project proposed for eastern Pennsylvania.

The project is planned for an otherwise unusable land site, located on roughly 2,000 acres of toxic coal mine lands. The project, developed by Ampliform, is expected to generate enough electricity to meet the equivalent demand of 200,000 Pennsylvania homes.

Black Moshannon Solar is expected to generate more than $5 million in tax revenues for the Phillipsburg-Osceola Area School District and over $700,000 in direct tax payments to Centre County, PA.

“The Rush Township Supervisors are establishing productive farmland and sustainable energy infrastructure for future generations,” said Jim Gregory, executive director, Conservative Energy Network-Pennsylvania. “In forty years, their forward-thinking decisions will be recognized as catalysts for environmental protection, public health improvements, and economic prosperity.”

Construction of the project is expected to create hundreds of temporary local construction jobs.

Ampliform said it is collaborating with local partners to help improve water quality in Moshannon Creek and nearby tributaries, which were polluted by the previous land use of coal mining.

The company said it is placing an emphasis on designing the project with natural buffers and working with the existing topography will help preserve views of the lush landscapes of Rush Township.

“The Black Moshannon Solar project is a perfect example of how renewable energy, natural resource conservation, and community benefits can align. This truly is a win-win-win for the community,” said Nate Reagle, program advocate, Sierra Club Pennsylvania.