Solar Energy Industries Association names Darren Van’t Hof as interim president and CEO

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) board of directors has named Darren Van’t Hof interim president and chief executive officer.

Van’t Hof currently serves as SEIA board chair and brings more than two decades of leadership experience in clean energy, including senior roles at U.S. Bank and Oakland Capital Solutions. Van’t Hof will leave his role as board chair and step into the interim president and CEO role to guide SEIA through this period of transition as it continues advocating on behalf of America’s $70 billion dollar solar and storage industry.

“Darren is the right choice to serve as interim CEO because he brings continuity, consistency, and a deep understanding of SEIA’s work,” said Elizabeth Reicherts, global head of government affairs for SolarEdge Technologies and the chair of SEIA’s executive search committee.

SEIA’s board of directors is conducting a national executive search process while Van’t Hof oversees day-to-day operations and drives key strategic advocacy initiatives.

Van’t Hof will take over the role from departing president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper after her nine-year tenure.

During Ross Hopper’s time as SEIA president and CEO, the industry grew from 36 GW installed capacity to over 255 GW installed, with annual investment increasing from $16 billion to $70 billion. Solar manufacturing also underwent a boom, with the United States increasing from 14th to 3rd globally, said SEIA.

“Under Abby’s leadership, the U.S. solar industry has experienced over 600% growth and emerged as an economic juggernaut that is the leading source of new power in this country. I am confident that, because of Abby’s steady hand, SEIA and our industry have the foundation for continued success in the years to come,” said Van’t Hof.