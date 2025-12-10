What to know about ERCOT’s new RTC+B program

While many of us wait until January to start our New Year’s Resolutions, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) began its 2026 glow-up a little early.
Last week, Texas’ independent system operator officially launched its long-awaited Real-Time Co-optimization plus Batteries (RTC+B) program in what’s the biggest change to the market in 15 years. The new structure integrates ancillary services into the real-time market rather than the day-ahead market, allowing ERCOT to simultaneously optimize them with energy.
“RTC+B is a win for the ERCOT energy market overall,” Portia Gilman, a market monitoring manager at energy market analysis firm Yes Energy, told ESS News. By co-optimizing energy and ancillary services together instead of addressing them separately, she explained, the program will likely result in “more optimal, least-cost dispatch across the system.”
