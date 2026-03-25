Second-life EV batteries approved for data center microgrid expansion

From ESS News
Crusoe and Redwood Energy announced this week that the pair is expanding their specialized data center project located at Redwood’s battery recycling campus in Sparks, Nevada.
Data center developer Crusoe – which also announced a significant deal for 12 GWh of energy from iron-air energy storage maker Form Energy – has multiple approaches to its build-out of computing power.
The expansion with Redwood will continue the modular approach, and Crusoe will add 20 of its Crusoe Spark modular data centers, filled with servers that likely include NVIDIA GPUs for running AI models and inferencing, to the site’s existing four, bringing the total to 24 units, bringing power demand to 20 MW.
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