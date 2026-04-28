Soltec appoints Alejandro Moreno as its President of North America

Soltec, a Spain-based solar technology company specializing in the manufacture of single-axis trackers and early-stage photovoltaic project development, has announced the appointment of Alejandro Moreno as the company’s President of North America. Moreno will direct operations across the United States, Canada and Mexico from the company’s regional headquarters in Miami, Florida.

The company says it initiated the leadership change to accelerate regional growth, strengthen customer relations and capitalize on rising electricity demand driven by large-scale electrification and the expansion of artificial intelligence data centers.

Moreno brings more than 20 years of experience in the photovoltaic sector to his new position. Prior to joining Soltec, he held senior management and leadership roles at several major renewable energy companies, including Suntech, Isofoton and Canadian Solar, most recently serving as chief development officer for Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar that operates as a global developer and operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage.

“We are convinced that Alejandro’s experience and vision will be key to strengthening our role as a leading solar technology partner at a time of transformation in the sector and a strong boost to our international expansion,” said Soltec’s CEO, Mariano Berges in a statement. “This leadership realignment is designed to continue meeting customer expectations in this exciting new phase of the solar industry, driven by data center growth and large-scale electrification.”

In a corresponding move, Alma Miller — who previously directed Soltec’s operations in the United States — has been appointed as the executive vice president of strategic partnerships. In this new capacity, Miller will manage key client relationships and lead strategic initiatives throughout the region.

Soltec’s North American operations

Soltec, one of the world’s largest solar tracker companies, has maintained a steady presence in the United States since 2015.

In addition to its Florida headquarters, the company operates a logistics and training center in Texas to support its expanding footprint. The manufacturer has also focused on localizing its supply chain to help developers meet domestic content requirements, working with contract manufacturers in the U.S. to produce steel components like piles, tubes and purlins.

The company offers U.S.-specific versions of its primary tracking systems — the SFOne and SF7 — which have been specifically adapted for the demands of the North American market.

The SFOne US is a self-powered, two-row single-axis tracker designed for large-format modules, with a tandem design that implements a single DC motor to drive two rows of modules up to 75 meters long. The SF7 US tracker is a 2P with additional clearance options that allow installation on difficult terrain and north-south slopes of up to 17%.

Both the SFOne and SF7 lines incorporate the manufacturer’s proprietary tracking algorithms, which minimize shading losses between rows and optimize diffuse light capture in cloudy conditions, a feature the company says maximizes overall energy yield.