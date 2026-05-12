The path to clean energy registered apprenticeship careers

Clean energy and energy efficiency are among the fastest-growing sectors in the U.S. economy, and despite some recent curtailment, many employers are challenged to find well-trained workers. To help build the workforce while providing meaningful and well-paying jobs, the Interstate Renewable Energy Council developed an online program to offer a smooth transition for career seekers interested in clean energy apprenticeship programs. Apprenticeship programs offer many benefits. Not only do they train much-needed workers, but employers may be eligible for tax incentives if they hire a certain ratio of workers trained through registered apprenticeship programs. IREC’s Apprenticeship Ready: Exploring Registered Apprenticeship Career Pathways course was developed in conjunction with a group of employers who have registered apprenticeship programs. Susan Biszewski-Eber, IREC project manager and workforce development specialist, told pv magazine USA that the group looked at the program from the perspective of how they could improve the onboarding process Biszewski-Eber noted that apprenticeship programs aren’t always for new employees. By putting existing employees into these programs, employers can help fill the knowledge gaps. What employers get out of the online Apprenticeship Ready program is that it helps improve the connections between talent and opportunities, Pagan Poggione, IREC vice president, workforce strategy and innovation, told pv magazine USA. “This reduces time to hire and improves retention.” The self-paced program is offered in four online modules and is designed to prepare students and career seekers to make informed decisions about entering clean energy occupations through federally recognized Registered Apprenticeship pathways. Some of the careers introduced through the modules include wind energy, building performance and weatherization, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, electrical trades, grid modernization, energy storage, and emerging fields like electric vehicle infrastructure. IREC says students can expect to gain the following from the program: Identify clean energy careers

Explore apprenticeships

Understand registered apprenticeship programs

Find an entry point Throughout the course, students use the Clean Energy Registered Apprenticeship Playbook, a workbook that helps them document their learning, assess skills, identify barriers and solutions, and build a step-by-step action plan tailored to their situation. When they complete all four modules, they earn a digital Apprenticeship Ready badge, which IREC describes as a digital record of the speciﬁc skills, knowledge, and career readiness they’ve built. The Apprenticeship Ready course is free of charge and registration can be accessed here. For employers interested in setting up a Registered Apprenticeship program, IREC provides a Registered Apprenticeship Toolkit for Clean Energy Employers through its Green Workforce Connect initiative. Also available are National Guidelines for Registered Apprenticeship Programs, developed through a partnership between Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC) and the Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) and approved by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).