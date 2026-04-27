Beatbot launches solar-powered autonomous pool skimmer

The iSkim Ultra utilizes a 24 W monocrystalline solar array and a 10,000 mAh battery to provide 24/7 surface cleaning through an autonomous dual-path navigation system.

Image: Beatbot

Share

Beatbot has introduced the iSkim Ultra to the residential pool market, a device that aims to reduce filtration load by capturing surface debris before it sinks.

The unit is powered by a top-mounted 24 W solar panel that supports continuous operation, supplemented by a 10,000 mAh battery for overnight cleaning cycles. For environments with limited sunlight, the system includes a 24 W magnetic wireless charging dock.

The hardware is built around a seven-motor drive system and 20 sensors, including tri-ultrasonic sensors and a six-axis IMU, allowing the unit to navigate pool shapes and avoid obstacles. The cleaning mechanism features a 265 mm front roller brush that feeds a 9-liter debris basket. Beatbot states the basket can hold between 400 and 800 leaves depending on their size.

Beyond physical debris removal, the device integrates a pump system that dispenses a natural clarifying agent to manage oils and fine particles. This feature is controlled via a mobile app, which also handles manual steering and software updates. The iSkim Ultra is priced at $1,499 and is designed to handle daily surface maintenance without manual effort.

Parameter Specification
Solar Panel Power  24 W 
Battery Capacity  10,000 mAh 
Filter Capacity  9 Liters (holds 400-800 medium leaves) 
Navigation  20 High-perception sensors (Tri-ultrasonic + 6-axis IMU) 
Cleaning Width  265 mm Front Roller Brush 
Motors  7 High-performance motors 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Tesla launches three-phase Powerwall 3P
24 April 2026 The system integrates a battery, hybrid inverter, and home energy management system into a single device. It supports the integration of additional ap...