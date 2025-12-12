Trina Storage to deliver 1 GWh BESS; Samsung SDI lands $1.36B battery deal; BayWa r.e. secures funding for solar+storage

From ESS News

Trina Storage has announced it is expanding on its existing partnership with US developer and owner-operator of energy storage systems, Lightshift Energy. The companies said the partnership will deliver a portfolio greater than 1 GWh of energy storage projects across the country, and make use of both Trina Storage’s Elementa 2.0 & 2.5 energy storage solutions.

Samsung

Samsung SDI, the battery arm of the Samsung Electronics conglomerate, said its US-based subsidiary had signed a three-year deal from 2026 to supply LFP energy storage batteries to an unnamed “American customer”, in a deal that exceeds $1.36 billion.

BayWa r.e.

The Jacumba Valley Ranch (JVR) Energy Park in Southeastern San Diego County has reached financial close, with $416 million in funding commitments secured. The park, rated at 90 MWac/127 MWdc of solar and 70 MWac/280 MWh, secured a construction-to-term loan facility from Société Générale, as well as a preferred equity investment from funds managed by alternative investment manager Wafra. Further, North American-based Acadia Infrastructure Capital invested preferred equity in JVR alongside Wafra. In addition, the company said it the project signed a tax credit transfer agreement with a large corporate buyer, without specifics.

