Trina Storage to deliver 1 GWh BESS; Samsung SDI lands $1.36B battery deal; BayWa r.e. secures funding for solar+storage

Two major supply deals and new financing for a solar-plus-storage project in San Diego County headline the latest US energy storage developments.

Trina Storage ELEMENTA

Image: Trina Solar

Share

From ESS News

Trina Storage has announced it is expanding on its existing partnership with US developer and owner-operator of energy storage systems, Lightshift Energy. The companies said the partnership will deliver a portfolio greater than 1 GWh of energy storage projects across the country, and make use of both Trina Storage’s Elementa 2.0 & 2.5 energy storage solutions.

Samsung

Samsung SDI, the battery arm of the Samsung Electronics conglomerate, said its US-based subsidiary had signed a three-year deal from 2026 to supply LFP energy storage batteries to an unnamed “American customer”, in a deal that exceeds $1.36 billion.

BayWa r.e.

The Jacumba Valley Ranch (JVR) Energy Park in Southeastern San Diego County has reached financial close, with $416 million in funding commitments secured. The park, rated at 90 MWac/127 MWdc of solar and 70 MWac/280 MWh, secured a construction-to-term loan facility from Société Générale, as well as a preferred equity investment from funds managed by alternative investment manager Wafra. Further, North American-based Acadia Infrastructure Capital invested preferred equity in JVR alongside Wafra. In addition, the company said it the project signed a tax credit transfer agreement with a large corporate buyer, without specifics.

To read the full story, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Pennsylvania township approves permit for solar project on 2,000 acres of toxic coal mine land
10 December 2025 Rush Township Supervisors in Centre County, Pennsylvania approved permits for Black Moshannon Solar, a 265 MW project.