In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

pv magazine USA

Trump administration cancels largest solar project in United States

The Bureau of Land Management has officially cancelled the Esmeralda 7 solar project, a Nevada-based project that would stand among the world’s largest solar power plants, large enough to power nearly 2 million homes.

Why California’s closed $2 billion solar plant is not a signal of industry failure

Beginning operations in 2014, the Ivanpah Solar plant cost $2.2 billion to build. It is now closing operations, but the plant’s closure is not an indication cost problems for the solar industry.

Idaho drops solar compensation rates by 31%

After utility Idaho Power proposed paying 60% less for the energy it buys from rooftop solar owners, the utilities commission landed about in the middle, deciding to cut net metering rates by 31%.

Newsom vetoes another bill to curb California’s rising energy demand

Gov. Newsom said the virtual power plant bill would not have improved electric grid reliability planning because it did “not align with the California Public Utility Commission’s Resource Adequacy framework.”

Republicans could legalize community solar in Ohio soon, but with a caveat

Ohio lawmakers picked up legislation that ran out of time during last year’s session, this time changing the proposed “community solar” pilot to “community energy.”

Residential solar installer Palmetto closes $420 million asset backed securitization

The transaction is backed by over 22,000 residential solar leases and power purchase agreements and marks the second major ABS deal in 2025 for Palmetto.

