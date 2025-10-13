JinkoSolar introduces new storage solutions at RE+ 2025

The company is taking important steps to ensure that its products are safe and secure from cyber attacks, according to JinkoSolar’s Director of Product Management and Technical Services, Adam Detrick.

JinkoSolar Director of Product Management & Technical Services Adam Detrick

Image: Joseph Tett-Fowler for pv magazine

Share

At RE+ 2025, JinkoSolar unveiled two new energy storage systems – the EAGLE® ACB-261 and the EAGLE® DCB-6250. The ACB-261 system is a modular, scalable all-in-one solution with integrated PCS and ESS, designed specifically for the small commercial and distributed generation markets. The DCB-6250 is a 6.25 MWh DC block that uses LFP battery cells and is geared toward utility-scale projects.

In his interview, JinkoSolar Director of Product Management and Technical Services Adam Detrick explained the steps the company has taken to address cybersecurity concerns as energy storage devices have become more interconnected. Detrick says Jinko is IEC 62443 compliant and the company has set up a 24/7 NERC-CIP compliant security operations center in the U.S.

Jinko’s booth at RE+ 2025 also highlighted the company’s EAGLE® Preserve end-of-life recycling program, which arranges on-site product collection to return materials back into the supply chain.

Watch the interview here:

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Trump administration cancels largest solar project in United States
10 October 2025 The Bureau of Land Management has officially cancelled the Esmeralda 7 solar project, a Nevada-based project that would stand among the world’s larges...