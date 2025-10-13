JinkoSolar introduces new storage solutions at RE+ 2025

At RE+ 2025, JinkoSolar unveiled two new energy storage systems – the EAGLE® ACB-261 and the EAGLE® DCB-6250. The ACB-261 system is a modular, scalable all-in-one solution with integrated PCS and ESS, designed specifically for the small commercial and distributed generation markets. The DCB-6250 is a 6.25 MWh DC block that uses LFP battery cells and is geared toward utility-scale projects.
In his interview, JinkoSolar Director of Product Management and Technical Services Adam Detrick explained the steps the company has taken to address cybersecurity concerns as energy storage devices have become more interconnected. Detrick says Jinko is IEC 62443 compliant and the company has set up a 24/7 NERC-CIP compliant security operations center in the U.S.
Jinko’s booth at RE+ 2025 also highlighted the company’s EAGLE® Preserve end-of-life recycling program, which arranges on-site product collection to return materials back into the supply chain.
Watch the interview here:
