Anker Solix unveils C2000 Gen 2 portable power station with 2 kWh

From ESS News
Anker Solix has announced the launch of its latest power station, the Anker Solix C2000 Gen 2. The product offers 2 kWh (2,048 Wh) capacity with a 2.6 kW output, able to handle most appliances in a home and devices in the field.a portable power station with a 2048 Wh (2 kWh) capacity. The new option complements the recently launched Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2.
The C2000 Gen 2 battery, which features lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells, has an idle power draw of 9 W, which Anker is branding as OptiSave, while claiming this as the first 2 kWh unit with a standby power consumption under 10 W. Anker Solix believes this is 37.5% lower than the industry average.
