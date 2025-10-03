In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

pv magazine USA

Share

U.S. solar will pass wind in 2025 and leave coal in the dust soon after

Solar and wind represent about 11% to 12% of the energy mix each, while coal sits just under 15%. Developers brought online 16 GW of solar out of a total 21.5 GW electric generation capacity cumulatively added through July in 2025, said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. There is currently about 5 GW more wind than solar actively deployed in the United States.

DOE guts $7.5 billion in energy funding, exclusively in Democrat-led states

The Department of Energy announced the cancellation of financial awards for manufacturing, clean energy demonstrations, energy efficiency and renewable energy, grid deployment, advanced research projects and fossil energy in 16 states – all of which voted Democrat in the 2024 presidential election.

Newsom strikes down bill to help reduce electric demand despite unanimous approval

Gov. Newsom said the bill would not have improved electric grid reliability planning because it did “not align with the California Public Utility Commission’s Resource Adequacy framework.”

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers push for community solar bill after utility pushback

Community solar advocates are hoping third time’s a charm as Republicans work on a new community solar bill, revamping it with considerable changes.

Clinton Foundation, Presidential Library go solar

A new sustainable energy district will offset all of the Clinton Presidential Center’s energy use with solar energy while providing a guaranteed 40% annual utility savings for 30 years.

Corporate buyers are the core engine driving the U.S. renewable energy transition

Corporate buyers have led to the voluntary procurement of over 40% of the total capacity of U.S. solar and wind projects from 2014 to 2024. A report from the Clean Energy Buyers Association shows how corporate procurement drives the renewables market and mitigates project financial distress.

Thank you to our sponsor

We Deliver! U.S. Steel Certainty During Uncertain Times.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Newsom strikes down bill to help reduce electric demand despite unanimous approval
02 October 2025 Gov. Newsom said the bill would not have improved electric grid reliability planning because it did "not align with the California Public Utility Comm...