Clinton Foundation, Presidential Library go solar

The Clinton Foundation and the City of Little Rock are developing a new sustainable energy district, which includes a solar installation to offset 100% of the Clinton Presidential Library and the rest of the Clinton Presidential Center campus.

The “Clinton Sustainable Energy District” will include a new district energy system and a 5 MW solar array. The district will include capacity for additional downtown building owners and tenants to cool their buildings in the most energy and cost-efficient manner available: by leveraging the economies of scale that such a thermal energy network would provide.

The endeavor is through a partnership with Enfra (formerly Bernhard), an energy-as-a-service provider. Enfra spokespeople could not be reached by phone for comment on whether the Clinton Presidential Center’s solar installation is using U.S.-made components.

The 5 MW solar installation will offset all of the carbon emissions from the Clinton Presidential Center, including the Clinton Foundation, the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, the Clinton School of Public Service, and the former Heifer International headquarters in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Clinton Foundation will locate its solar installation on land leased from Cherokee Nation Businesses, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Cherokee Nation. In addition to onsite energy systems to reduce grid strain during peak times, the Clinton Presidential Center will also add additional electric vehicle charging infrastructure and energy retrofits and efficiency upgrades across the campus.

The partnership also includes the installation of on-site power systems at the Clinton Presidential Center to reduce grid strain during peak times, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and substantial energy retrofits and efficiency upgrades across the campus.

The overall energy-as-a-service project is guaranteed to save the Clinton Foundation $488,000 per year in utility expenses, totaling to more than $26.6 million over the course of the 30-year agreement, according to Enfra. The project will also reduce the foundation’s overall energy consumption by 48%. The project represents about $33.7 million in infrastructure improvements.

As an energy-as-a-service model, Enfra said the Clinton Foundation will recognize no incremental debt on its balance sheet.

“The structure allows the foundation to preserve its financial resource for its core mission while achieving substantial sustainability gains,” Enfra said.

The City of Little Rock is also building a 4.9 MW solar array at the Port of Little Rock. The City of Little Rock said the array will power about 70% of city operations. The installation builds on Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s goal to have 100% of the city’s energy for city operations come from clean energy sources.

“This innovative and transformational partnership with the Clinton Foundation and ENFRA is a model for sustainability and energy efficiency, and it will result in significant cost savings for Little Rock residents,” said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. “Through fiscal and environmental stewardship, we are prioritizing our community’s common values while leading the way to create a greener, cleaner and brighter future.”

Earlier this month, the city’s board of directors adopted Little Rock’s first sustainability action plan for city operations. The plan sets multiple benchmarks, including converting half of the city’s fleet to electric vehicles by 2030.

The Clinton Foundation’s partnership with ENFRA will deliver:

Over $30 million in energy infrastructure upgrades at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock and the site of the solar array in Russellville

Projected 40% reduction in utility costs

Long-term operation and maintenance of the energy infrastructure by ENFRA

“The Clinton Sustainable Energy District is a win-win,” said Bruce Lindsey, counselor to the chair of the board of the Clinton Foundation. “It will significantly reduce the Clinton Center’s environmental impact and serve as a model for sustainable energy infrastructure across the nation.”

The announcement for the project was made at the 20th Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting, a gathering of organizations, philanthropists and government representatives that work toward making specific, measurable projects and programs. According to the Global Initiative, more than 10,000 organizations have launched more than 4,1000 commitments to action since the initiative began, making a difference in the lives of more than 500 million people in 180 countries.

In 2018, the Clinton Foundation brought the first solar installation to St. Lucia. Watch a video of President Clinton speaking about the installation here.