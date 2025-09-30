BLUETTI RVSolar 48V power system streamlines RV and boat installations

BLUETTI has launched its RVSolar 48V Solar Power System, a fully integrated, modular solution designed for streamlined installation in RVs, boats, and off-grid setups. Delivering up to 6 kW (AC + DC) or 5 kVA of power, and expandable to 122 kWh with IP65-rated, self-heating LFP batteries, the system can sustain typical RV or boat loads for a whole week, while supporting flexible integration with third-party components.

The system features a streamlined design of just five modular components, with the core system to be set up and powered on in as fast as 30 minutes – up to 90% faster than traditional bespoke setups. At its heart is the RV5 Power Hub, a 5-in-1 unit integrating an inverter charger, MPPT solar charger, alternator charger, DC converter, and circuit protection into a single compact module. This design accelerates project delivery, reduces labor, and simplifies long-term upgrades and maintenance for end users.

As an open system, the RVSolar supports third-party batteries, electrical panels, solar panels, and components through the CAN protocol, RV-C, and NMEA 2000 standards, enabling seamless integration with modern RVs and boats. Besides the RV5 Power Hub, other components – like the Epanel Smart Distribution Panel, B4810 48V LiFePO₄ battery, and PV100 FX 100W Flexible Solar Panel – allow installers and RV or boat owners to upgrade existing systems or swap individual components without replacing the entire setup, saving time and materials. Its flexible design also makes customization and future expansion simple, improving the user experience.

The high-voltage 48 V design delivers up to 30% higher efficiency compared with traditional 12 V bespoke solutions, while reducing heat and extending battery runtime. Automotive-grade B4810 batteries offer IP65 protection, self-heating to -4 °F (-20 °C), and up to 17 years of service life (6,000+ cycles to 80% capacity), ensuring reliable operation in harsh environments and lowering after-sales maintenance.

The optional Epanel and 10.1″ Epad let users control and monitor up to 4 AC and 20 DC appliances in real time – no manual adjustments needed. RV essentials like air conditioners, water heaters, and fans can be assigned to dedicated circuits with timers, remote control, and usage monitoring via the BLUETTI app. Built-in AI diagnostics and fault alerts ensure safety, while remote monitoring tracks water levels, temperature, and power usage. US users also benefit from Extreme Weather Alerts.

Since winning the IFA Innovation Award for “Best in Tech for Good,” the RVSolar has drawn attention across the RV and boating community and is now available on the BLUETTI website. The base package with RV5 Power Hub and B4810 starts at $2,799, with key components available for individual purchase: RV5 – $1,299, B4810 – $1,699, Epanel – $499, Epad – $399, and PV100 FX – $299.