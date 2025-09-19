In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

pv magazine USA

One big bad bill for solar projects

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) is loaded with negative measures for the U.S. solar industry. What does the bill mean for solar project development over the coming years?

California cuts funding for nation’s largest virtual power plant

With California facing a $12 billion budget shortfall, the state’s lawmakers opted not only against a boost in funding for its flagship virtual power plant program as initially planned, but to not renew its funding all together.

California’s home batteries are replacing gas plants and saving hundreds of millions

The Brattle Group analyzed a gigawatt-hour virtual power plant test that may be the world’s largest as part of its review of California’s distributed peak-shaving program.

How rooftop solar can complicate residential real estate transactions

Many homeowners assume leased or loaned solar systems will boost their home’s value, but outstanding loans often drag down equity instead.

Enphase introduces commercial-scale solar microinverter with 97.5% efficiency

The inverter is designed for three-phase grid configurations without using external transformers. It contains gallium nitride technology, a first for Enphase’s microinverters.

NREL researchers warn of unexpectedly high UV-induced degradation in n-type solar modules

A research team from the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory has analyzed n-type modules deployed in a 3 MW commercial PV project in an effort to assess the high degradation rate reported by the plant owner. The scientists found that ultraviolet-induced degradation (UVID) was a major factor affecting the facility’s performance.

