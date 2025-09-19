LS Energy Solutions activates 200 MW / 400 MWh energy storage in California

LS Energy Solutions announced it has commenced commercial operations at the Big Rock energy storage project in Imperial County, California.

The 200 MW / 400 MWh project was developed and operated in partnership with Gore Street Energy Storage Fund. It is now providing resource adequacy services for the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) electrical grid. The facility has a 12-year resource adequacy contract with the grid operator.

“As California’s grid faces challenges from data center growth, wildfires, and the need to meet carbon reduction goals, utility-scale storage like Big Rock is more critical than ever,” said Curt Feldman, vice president, LS Energy Solutions.

The site is comprised of 137 containerized battery energy storage systems designed with two-hour durations. The LS-ES AiON-ESS is a modular lithium-ion battery available in two-hour and four-hour designs.

Each system includes thermal management including HVAC or liquid cooled systems and ducting to handle expected battery and external heat loads and to protect from moisture intrusion. The modular AiON-ESS is available in power ratings from 400 kW to 1.3 MW. Find a full product datasheet here.

LS Energy Solutions has over 1 GW of storage deployed across 250 projects. Gore Steet Fund acquired the Big Rock site in February 2023 from clean energy developer Avantus, and it marks the developer’s first project for CAISO. Big Rock joins other energy storage investments by Gore Street Fund in Texas, Ireland, Great Britain, and Germany, with a total operational portfolio of 753.4 MW / 924.1 MWh of energy storage assets.