Tenaska, TVA sign agreement for 225 MW battery project in Tennessee

Bobwhite Energy Storage, an affiliate of Tenaska, has signed a 20 year energy storage agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) for a 225 MW / 900 MWh project. Located in East Tennessee, the Bobwhite project is expected to begin construction in 2027 and reach commercial operation by late 2029.

The project is part of a broader effort by TVA to strengthen grid reliability and manage peak demand. With the addition of Bobwhite, TVA has now signed 425 MW of standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity across its seven state service territory. The agency aims to use these resources to integrate more diverse energy sources while maintaining affordable power costs.

Construction and operation are expected to provide a boost to the local economy in Hawkins County. The $300 million investment will create approximately 75 jobs during peak construction. Tenaska and TVA indicated that the project will prioritize skilled workers from the surrounding communities and create opportunities for local businesses to provide goods and services.

“Battery storage is essential to protecting the reliable, affordable electricity our region depends on to power next generation technologies,” said Monika Beckner, TVA Vice President of Power Supply and Fuels.

Tenaska, an independent energy company based in Omaha, Nebraska, has a development portfolio that includes 7,000 MW of battery storage. The company has developed approximately 14,000 MW of natural gas and renewable power projects to date.

The Bobwhite project supports the goal of maintaining a stable electric grid as customer demand continues to grow. By storing energy and discharging it during periods of high demand, the system will help TVA manage extreme weather conditions and improve overall energy security for the more than 10 million people it serves.