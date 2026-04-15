Residential solar company Freedom Forever files chapter 11 bankruptcy

Wilmington, home of the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware

Residential solar company Freedom Forever has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware.

The filing indicates the company owes between $500 million and $1 billion to its creditors, and has assets of between $100 million and $500 million.

The list of creditors indicates the company owes $114 million to solar finance company Mosaic Funding, along with tens of millions more to solar manufacturers such as PT. IDN Solar Tech, JA Solar, Trina Solar, Silfab Solar, Unirac and others.

The filing represents a new setback in what has been a tumultuous period for Freedom Forever, echoing struggles in the broader residential solar market as the industry prepares to weather a predicted decline of one-third in installation volume in 2026 compared to 2025.

According to energy analytics firm Wood Mackenzie, Freedom Forever was the second largest U.S. solar installer in 2025, holding a nationwide market share of 6.1% (Sunrun held the top spot with a 12.7% share), but the company had already shown signs of decline.

In an announcement from August 2025 about its position on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, Freedom Forever claimed a workforce of “more than 3,000 employees,” but just six months later, the company’s policy director Ben Airth told Reuters it had abandoned 10 of its state markets and laid off about 20% of its workers.

Data from building permit data aggregator Shovels.ai shows major decreases in the number of new permits Freedom Forever applied for across all of its state markets, especially in large states like Arizona, California, Colorado, and Texas.

On April 3, 2026, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton named the company in the announcement of “a major initiative” to crack down on solar companies alleged to have engaged in “fraudulent and deceptive practices.”

While a Chapter 11 filing is officially designated as a “reorganization” bankruptcy that allows a company to pause debt collection, renegotiate contracts and attempt to emerge and continue operations, recent Chapter 11 filings in the solar industry from companies such as Sunnova, SunPower and Lumio have resulted in liquidation.

Freedom Forever has not yet made any public statements or filed any court documents indicating an immediate plan to sell its assets, but the company’s ultimate strategy should become clearer once it submits “First Day” motions and the accompanying declarations from its executives or financial advisors.