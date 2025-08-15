In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

Grid transformers face significant supply deficits, says Wood Mackenzie Power transformer supply may fall short 30% this year, while distribution transformers may reach a 10% supply deficit in 2025, said the firm.

Data center firms could buy utilities and add renewables, says trade group executive Simon Mahan, executive director of the Southern Renewable Energy Association, has talked about the possibility that data center firms could buy electric utilities and then add the fastest, least-cost generators, namely renewables. The association he leads represents the wind, solar, storage and transmission industries. We interviewed him to learn more; here are his condensed remarks.

South Korea urges U.S. to exempt firms from polysilicon tariffs South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) is urging the United States to exempt its companies from Section 232 polysilicon tariffs, warning that restrictions could disrupt $2.8 billion in U.S. solar investments.

Corning, T1 Energy agree to U.S. domestic solar polysilicon and wafer supply deal The partnership supports a full domestic energy supply chain from raw polysilicon to finished solar panels.

How the One Big Beautiful Bill affects heat pump adoption The congressional budget bill made broad cuts to tax credits, including to energy efficiency investments like heat pumps.

Polysilicon solar manufacturing facility to be built on abandoned nuclear project site in Tennessee Highland Materials’ manufacturing facility will have an initial annual capacity of 16,000 metric tons of solar-grade polysilicon.

Thank you to our sponsor

We Deliver! U.S. Steel Certainty During Uncertain Times.