People on the move: FERC, Northern Sun Energy, Streetleaf

Northern Sun Energy, a provider of turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for utility-scale solar and battery energy storage projects, announced the appointment of Kevin Ritzmann as vice president and managing partner. With over eighteen years and two gigawatts of extensive expertise in renewable energy, construction management, and strategic operations, Ritzmann will help guide the company’s growth in deploying integrated clean energy solutions across the eastern U.S.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) appointed David Rosner as chair. David Rosner joined FERC as a Commissioner in June 2024. Chairman Rosner has nearly two decades of experience across energy technologies, market design and energy policy issues, both in and outside of government. Prior to his service as a Commissioner, he was an energy industry analyst for FERC and spent two years on detail to the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee staff. During his time as a staff member at FERC, he led efforts related to the Commission’s work on electric transmission, fuel security, energy storage resources, and natural gas-electric coordination.

Streetleaf, a provider of solar-powered streetlight services in the United States, today announced that Brandy Potter and Kristen Proud have joined the company as account managers. In these roles, both will oversee accounts in key U.S. territories.

Potter joins Streetleaf with decades of experience in the builders space. For the past ten years of her career, Brandy was the Builder Account Manager at C&B Electric Inc., where she honed her skills in managing complex construction projects and driving sales initiatives that cater directly to the needs of production builders. Prior to joining C&B, she was a builder relations leader at Arrowhead Stairs & Trim, and a builder liaison at David Weekly Homes.

Proud joins Streetleaf with a background in residential new construction account management. She was an account manager at Strada Services, and then before that at One Stop Cooling & Heating. Kristen specializes in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing scopes of work. Adept at managing high-volume projects, she takes an invested focus on client-centric approaches, industry knowledge, and ability to navigate complex construction environments.

Job of the week

Sterlington-4229 – Solar – Technician – Black & Veatch Job Summary Assemble, install, or maintain solar photovoltaic (PV) systems on roofs or other structures in compliance with site assessment and schematics. May include measuring, cutting, assembling, and bolting structural framing and solar modules. Assemble, install, or maintain solar photovoltaic (PV) systems on roofs or other structures in compliance with site assessment and schematics. May include measuring, cutting, assembling, and bolting structural framing and solar modules. Key Responsibilities

Use appropriate hand tools (i e crescent wrench, pliers, hammer, screwdriver, etc ) and power tools (i e Drills, Impact Wrenches) to perform a variety of functions to install photovoltaic (PV) systems in accordance with codes and standards using drawings, schematics, and instructions . Lay-out, assemble and install solar modules, panels, or support structures, as specified.

Apply weather sealing to array, building, or support mechanisms . Identify methods for laying out, orienting, and mounting modules or arrays to ensure efficient installation, electrical configuration, or system maintenance . Identify and resolve any deficiencies in photovoltaic (PV) system installation or materials . Install required labels on solar system components and hardware.

Determine materials, equipment, and installation sequences necessary to maximize installation efficiency. Install active solar systems, including solar collectors, concentrators, pumps, or fans.

Activate photovoltaic (PV) systems to verify system functionality and conformity to performance expectations.

Lift, carry and hold building materials, tools, and supplies; clean tools, equipment, material, and work areas Work areas will have a clean as you go policy, and work areas will be clean before leaving site.

Compile or maintain records of system operation, performance, and maintenance.

Perform a variety of routine, non-machine tasks, including, but not limited to removing forms from set concrete, filling expansion joints with asphalt, digging, spreading and leveling dirt and gravel, using pick, shovel and wheelbarrow.

Participate in all safety related processes and programs as requested Engage with your work team to ensure we achieve zero injuries. Understand that no job is so important that your safety and that of your crew will be compromised Watch for hazards and report any concerns to your supervisor or safety professional If needed, use your stop work authority until the issue is resolved.

Report all accidents and near misses to supervisor; participate in investigation process as needed . Participate in all pre-job work planning and safety discussions Identify safety hazards you or other employees may be subject to and take all necessary corrective action to eliminate and/or mitigate hazards . Understand and respond appropriately to all safety hazards and warning devices (i e back-up alarms, smell of smoke, different colored warning tags, warning sirens) .

Understand, support, and follow lockout tag out procedures Attend site specific training and assure you follow all procedures as out lined in training. Follow established safety rules and regulations and maintain a safe and clean work environment. Use effective verbal and written communication skills Add, subtract, multiply and divide whole numbers and fractions rapidly and accurately . Provide on-the-job training and/or mentoring to helpers and laborers you are working with.

Produce quality work, meeting requirements of plans, specifications and industry standards . Read and understand plans and specifications. Visualize two dimensional drawings in three dimensions . With regard to that portion of the work assigned, develop complete understanding of contract plans and specifications and plan, lay-out, diagram, and install equipment.

Inspect helper’s work for compliance with the, contract plans, specifications, and industry standards Point out deficiencies, explain them, and take corrective action needed . Examine/inspect field conditions and identify problems, inaccuracies, and cost saving measures that arise or that may be encountered Take corrective actions as needed reporting any issues to your supervision . Comply with Company Code of Conduct and jobsite policies . Work in other crafts at levels appropriate to training and skills as requested by project supervision . Perform all other job related duties as requested by supervisor Preferred Qualifications NCCER Solar Photovoltaic Installer NCCER Electrician NCCER Concrete Finishing NCCER Carpenter Minimum Qualifications At least 2 years of experience working as a Solar Installer or equivalent combination of education and experience in a construction setting. Working knowledge of the Solar Photovoltaic construction craft and the assembly, installation, or maintenance of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems for ground or roof installation. Ability to understand and follow directions. Must have all necessary tools (see Solar Installer Tool List). Must be at least 18 years of age. All applicants must be able to complete pre-employment onboarding requirements (if selected) which may include any/all of the following: criminal/civil background check, drug screen, and motor vehicle records search, in compliance with any applicable laws and regulations Certifications

NCCER Solar Photovoltaic Installer NCCER Electrician NCCER Concrete Finishing NCCER Carpenter NCCER Solar Photovoltaic Installer NCCER Electrician NCCER Concrete Finishing NCCER Carpenter Work Environment/Physical Demands

Physical Demands: Lift and carry heavy items weighing up to 52 pounds.

Stand, Kneel, Bend, Stoop, Move in and around confined and cluttered places, and uneven areas, see and hear naturally or with correction.

Full range of motion and flexibility consistent with requirements of the job duties.

Requires using hands to handle, control, or feel objects, tools or controls according to a set procedure.

Requires repetitive movement.

Climb and maintain balance on steel framework, stairs, ladders and scaffolds.

Work up to a 12-hour shift doing hard physical labor in varying temperature extremes and other outside conditions.

Requires extensive walking through out shift.

Additional Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) may be required such as Kevlar sleeves. Work Environment: Typical construction site environment.

Requires working in cramped work spaces and getting into awkward positions.

Requires working in very hot (above 90 F degrees) or very cold (below 32F degrees) temperatures and exposure to inclement weather such as dust, wind, snow, rain, etc.

Requires working in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Includes exposure to sounds and noise levels that are distracting or uncomfortable.

Work around hazardous equipment.

Requires exposure to high places.

This position is considered a safety sensitive position.