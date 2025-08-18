CIP acquires another 1 GWh Arizona battery

CIP’s fund has snapped up a 250 MW, four-hour duration BESS project in Arizona.

Image: Google Maps

Share

From ESS News

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its fifth flagship fund designed CI V, has acquired the 1 GWh Beehive battery energy storage system (BESS) in Arizon, from EDF Power Solutions North America.

The 250 MW, four-hour duration project is located in Peoria, close to Phoenix. EDF Power Solutions began construction earlier in 2025 and CIP will now oversee the remaining work, with commercial operations targeted for the first half of 2026.

Beehive is backed by a 20-year tolling agreement with Arizona Public Service Company (APS), the state’s largest energy provider, as previously reported by ESS News. The BESS will charge during periods of high renewable generation and discharge during peak demand hours, supporting APS in meeting growing capacity needs.

To read the full story please visit our ESS News website

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

States take closer look at value of solar, net metering policies
14 August 2025 The NC Clean Energy Technology Center identifies notable state policy trends and actions for distributed solar states took during Q2 2025.