CIP acquires another 1 GWh Arizona battery

From ESS News

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its fifth flagship fund designed CI V, has acquired the 1 GWh Beehive battery energy storage system (BESS) in Arizon, from EDF Power Solutions North America.

The 250 MW, four-hour duration project is located in Peoria, close to Phoenix. EDF Power Solutions began construction earlier in 2025 and CIP will now oversee the remaining work, with commercial operations targeted for the first half of 2026.

Beehive is backed by a 20-year tolling agreement with Arizona Public Service Company (APS), the state’s largest energy provider, as previously reported by ESS News. The BESS will charge during periods of high renewable generation and discharge during peak demand hours, supporting APS in meeting growing capacity needs.

To read the full story please visit our ESS News website