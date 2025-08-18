A playbook for defending solar access

Solar United Neighbors Action is drumming up solar advocates and as it marches on with the message: “It’s still a matter of when, not if, rooftop solar will be at the cornerstone of our energy system.”

This article provides a toolkit using resources created by Solar United Neighbors to help make it easy for people to speak up for solar.

In just five minutes, Solar United Neighbors has a script for a phone call you can make. Or, people with an hour to spare can attend Solar United Neighbor’s monthly 30-minute “How We Win” call, which provides updates on its Save Solar campaign and how supporters can help. Or you can join its Save Solar Team at a Save Solar Action Hour, which brings together supporters to learn the best ways to fight for their solar rights.

If you have more than an hour, Solar United Neighbors will help you sign up to meet with your legislator, which it says is one of the biggest ways to make an impact. Or you can volunteer.

Solar United Neighbors said it is committed to turning the short-term loss into long-term victory.

One of the most effective actions advocates can do for solar is to meet with their Congressmembers, said Jill Pape, Solar United Neighbor’s organization director said during a recent Save Solar Campaign meeting.

“It’s ‘s a lot simpler than you would think,” Pape said. Generally, you’re meeting with a staffer, not the member of Congress, she noted.

And if all else fails, the solar industry will continue on, Papes said. “we want to make sure that we’re helping people as much as possible through the end of the year,” she added.

“We’ll be here. We’ll be here after the new year, we will be here after the 30D tax credit goes away. We started when there wasn’t a solar investment tax credit,” she said. “We will still be here after, helping people go solar.”

Advocacy

Volunteer opportunities can be as simple as allowing Solar United Neighbors to share your solar story. People interested in solar policy and advocacy can also sign up to attend in-person meetings with state representatives or attend hearings.

Those who have strong planning and people skills may consider organizing with Solar United Neighbors.

An educational session about local organizing is available here.

Write a letter to the editor

Letters to the editor tell decision-makers (and readers) about the issues their readers care about, and encourages them to focus more attention on those issues.

Solar United Neighbors Action said elected officials and staff pay close attention to the LTE section, particularly when they are mentioned by name.

Here is how you can structure the letter:

First sentence: Explain what it is you’re writing about and why it’s important. Next, tell a brief personal story involving the issue. A few facts/stats are good to include as support, but people remember authentic stories. Then explain why it matters to you, your family, business, or community. Close with asking readers to take specific action

Assume the audience knows little or nothing about solar. Solar United Neighbors said it is best to keep your message to no more than three important points.

Here is additional information about writing a letter to the editor. Or watch this training video:

Contact congress

Solar United Neighbors Action made it easy to call or email your state representative. Solar United Neighbors recommends to be “persistent but polite—leave a voicemail if you can’t get through.”

You can lookup which Congressmembers voted for and against the One Big Beautiful Bill with this spreadsheet.

Solar United Neighbors created a script for people to use, available below. Alternatively, personalize your message, such as:

If you have solar, explain how it’s lowering your household’s energy costs.

If you don’t yet have solar, tell them how the new budget will make solar less affordable for families like yours.

If they voted no



If they voted yes



Thank and encourage them



Script: Hi, my name is ___, and I'm a constituent from [city]. I'm calling to thank the [Representative/Senator] for voting no on the recent budget bill. That vote means a lot to me as a someone who cares about solar. [OPTIONAL: why you care about solar] Please continue standing strong against attacks on solar and clean energy programs. You are appreciated. Thank you.

Script: Hi, my name is ___, and I'm a constituent calling from [city]. I'm calling to express my strong disappointment about the [Representative's/Senator's] vote on the recent budget bill, especially how it phases out solar tax credits such as 25D. [OPTIONAL: why you care about solar] I'd like to ask the [Representative/Senator] to support solar initiatives in the future and keep the needs of solar homeowners and advocates in mind when voting on energy policy.