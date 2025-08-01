In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

The hidden costs of your electric bill With rising electricity costs, now is the time to go solar. To facilitate this, solar experts share six myths about solar.
Transmission build last year was at one-fifth the pace needed, clean energy group finds Reaching a low-cost high-renewables grid will require much more high-capacity transmission, but the pace of transmission development is not keeping up.
States see widespread policy efforts to overcome grid issues The 50 States of Grid Modernization quarterly report from NC Clean Energy Technology Center identified policy trends related to grid modernization across the 2025 legislative session.
New York plots to keep solar on the burner while giving fossil fuels more gas New York released the draft to its energy plan, setting course to solar’s long-term trajectory in the Empire State.
Peak Energy launches first U.S. grid-scale sodium-ion storage system Peak Energy’s passively cooled sodium-ion system, part of a shared pilot with utilities and independent power producers (IPPs), targets a 20% lifetime cost drop and a 33% cut in degradation over 20 years.
Oregon data center to be powered by 200,000 U.S.-made solar modules Avangrid procured the solar modules from SEG Solar’s new Houston manufacturing facility to support its Tower Solar project.
