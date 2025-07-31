Peak Energy launches first U.S. grid-scale sodium-ion storage system

Peak Energy’s passively cooled sodium-ion system, part of a shared pilot with utilities and independent power producers (IPPs), targets a 20% lifetime cost drop and a 33% cut in degradation over 20 years.

Image: Peak Energy

Peak Energy, a Denver-based battery manufacturer, announced today the launch of the first grid-scale sodium-ion pyrophosphate (NFPP) battery system in the United States, which will be the largest of its kind in the world.

The system is now being installed at the Solar Technology Acceleration Center (SolarTAC) in Aurora, Colorado. The deployment, said to be “over 3 MWh” will be part of a shared pilot program that includes nine independent power providers (IPPs) and utility customers.

What makes Peak’s system stand out, however, is its patented passive cooling design that was built around the unique thermal stability of NFPP chemistry.

