People on the move: Fullmark, IREC and the job of the week

Fullmark announced a new CFO, Bruce Thompson, and board member, Kyle Crowley, bring decades of experience in infrastructure investment, grid reliability, and asset optimization—core to Fullmark’s plan to maximize ROI for utilities and grid operators, support communities in achieving decarbonization targets, and maintain industry-leading safety and operational standards.

International Renewable Energy Council (IREC) welcomes Chris Nichols as interim CEO. Chris comes to IREC from Renewables Forward, an initiative of leading U.S. clean energy companies and partners to advance inclusivity and opportunity in the industry, where she serves as executive director. Chris is a long-time partner and supporter of IREC and brings to the role deep familiarity with IREC’s programs. She succeeds Larry Sherwood, who served as IREC President and CEO since 2016.

Job of the week

Energy Finance Director, Meta Meta’s Infrastructure Finance Team is seeking an experienced energy professional to lead a newly created team responsible for financial modeling and decision support of deals that Meta is pursuing to support the continued development and execution of Meta’s global energy strategy. This position will work very closely with relevant teams in the Infrastructure Data Center as well as with other finance, legal, policy and tax teams to help Meta meet its energy needs. Collectively, these teams are building some of the most cutting edge and transformative Infrastructure to power AI products that are being rolled out to Meta’s 3 Billion+ users.

Energy Finance Director Responsibilities Develop programmatic benchmarks for assessing CapEx and OpEx Energy transactions Standardize financial modeling of transactions seeking to secure new cost competitive sources of energy for Meta’s operations Build and own the long range planning model for Energy programs in partnership with the Infrastructure Data Center teams Partner with the Corporate Finance team to understand financial risks in deals and build structures and guardrails to mitigate those risks Build programmatic tracking of the costs of these programs to the company as well as actual realized costs vs. those projected at the time of signing individual deals Partner with Infrastructure Data Centers on joint recommendations of what market forecasts and forward curves to use for transaction modeling Lead the approval process for various deals within the company including allocation of resources to ensure high-quality preparation of approval memos, engaging with auditors in the finalization of assurance letters, etc. Ensure appropriate review and support of domestic and international data center site selection and development activities Collaborate with internal organizations including data centers, energy, sustainability, legal, tax, engineering, and other parts of finance to support execution of energy supply solutions Stay informed of the technical, market, and regulatory developments in the energy industry and communicate key trends, risks and potential impacts to finance leadership Travel domestically and internationally, as needed Minimum Qualifications 12+ years experience in a finance role in the area of utilities, energy suppliers, or utility-scale energy solutions Experience working with detailed financial models of energy projects, identifying key risks and sensitivities, and leading financial due diligence efforts Strategic thinker with experience driving decision making in ambiguous environments with experience influencing executive stakeholders Analytical problem-solving skills, experience being effective in a fast paced, hands-on work environment, and have a track record of success leading projects and developing complex solutions across multiple stakeholders Effective collaborator and skilled cross-functional communicator incl. commercial, regulatory, market, and contractual details to all organizational levels Experience managing multiple projects and collaborating with all internal and external stakeholders and consultants Preferred Qualifications Bachelor’s degree in a business, finance, or technically related field Experience in wholesale and retail energy markets For those who live in or expect to work from California if hired for this position, please click here for additional information.