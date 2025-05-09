In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

A watershed moment for Texas solar As Texas suddenly finds itself a leader in both solar deployment and manufacturing, debate in the Texas legislature and U.S. Congress could shape how much Texas once again will shape the nation’s energy trajectory.
Ohio Supreme Court rejects local opposition to block 325 MW solar project Despite Ohio’s intensified local opposition and restrictive solar restrictions in recent years, the state’s Supreme Court sided with the Ohio Power Siting board to allow a 350 MW project in central Ohio.
Local opposition threatens clean energy transition Unprecedented local opposition and anti-solar local ordinances, along with softened federal support from the Trump administration, is driving a need for a new generation of state solar rights statutes, researchers conclude in a forthcoming paper from Arizona State University’s College of Law.
Solar’s ‘remarkable’ boom in Trump country A wave of solar projects and manufacturing investments have poured across states that voted for Trump last November.
Construction begins on 9 MWh battery energy storage system for Massachusetts municipal utility Convergent Energy and Power will finance, own and operate the energy storage system for the West Boylston Municipal Light Plant.
Trump budget proposal includes over $20 billion in energy and climate cuts The budget cancels funds for renewable energy, carbon capture, EV programs and more.
