Sunrise brief: Solar industry solidifying its place in history

DOE calls for faster interconnection of distributed solar and storage at lower cost Solar and storage systems smaller than 50 kW would receive an interconnection agreement instantly when requesting one, under 2030 targets in a draft Department of Energy roadmap.

Net metering saved in Wyoming, for now The state Supreme Court overruled the Public Service Commission’s attempt to change the longstanding net metering law, which would have reduced compensation for “customer-generators” from the full retail rate to the avoided cost rate.

U.S. House fails to move on restricting manufacturing tax credits With the solar industry divided on whether to restrict 45X tax incentives for Chinese companies and from other “foreign entities of interest,” groups express concern that legislators didn’t act on a recent bill.

Energy storage solutions at RE+ 2024 A glimpse at a few of the many new energy storage solutions on display.

Transformers, home energy storage, and more on the 2024 RE+ booth tours RE+ booth tours guide attendees to select booths to see state-of-the-art clean energy and storage solutions.

Solar industry solidifying its place in history In the opening General Session at RE+ 2024, the message is to show up, work together and continue to tell the story of the historic clean energy advances.

U.S. solar tracker and module manufacturer partner on solar solution Create Energy and OMCO Solar pair U.S.-made modules and trackers for utility and C&I solar markets.

Nextracker introduces solar mount foundation services for soil types “anywhere” The solar tracking provider introduced NX Anchor, further expanding the types of soil and areas that solar installers can develop on.