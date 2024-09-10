U.S. solar tracker and module manufacturers partner on solar solution

OMCO Solar announced a strategic partnership with newly launched Create Energy through which the companies will sell OMCO’s trackers with the ReCreate Discovery Series of solar modules.

The two companies say the advantage brought by this partnership is that customers can source the hardware from a single provider, the companies said.

“This represents the next chapter in the American-made solar story,” said Gary Schuster, CEO of OMCO Solar.

ReCreate, a joint venture between the founders of U.S.-based Create Energy and EU-based Recom Technologies, announced in June a plan to build a 5 GW solar module and cell manufacturing facility in Portland, Tennessee. Create Energy is the brainchild of Dean Solon, who previously grew Shoals Technologies Group from a Tennessee-based startup to a publicly listed PV BOS manufacturer in January 2021. The company also offers other clean energy products ranging from transformers, switchgear, energy storage, and EV solutions.

“This partnership highlights two industry veterans coming together to redefine the connection between modules and trackers, and ultimately, the entire solar field,” said Solon.

OMCO Solar is a factory-direct manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt solar racking. Its expertise comes from decades of steel manufacturing, beginning in 1955 when OMCO Holdings, its parent company, was founded. To date, OMCO Solar has delivered over 10.5 GW of American-made solar mounting structures within the U.S.

The partnership’s solution is expected to qualify as domestic content, which enables developers to get 10% additional tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act. According to guidance released in May by the U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service, to receive the bonus, all manufacturing processes for steel and iron components and 40% of manufactured products must take place in the United States..

OMCO Solar will showcase the Origin Tracker alongside ReCreate’s Discovery Series Modules at its booth C42001 at RE+.