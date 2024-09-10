Nextracker introduces solar mount foundation services for soil types “anywhere”

Nextracker, a global provider of ground mount solar tracker technologies, announced NX Foundation Solutions, a suite of products and services that expand the range of soil conditions that Nextracker products can be installed on.

The announcement includes the release of the NX Anchor, a foundation system that is compatible with a wide range of soils. The product was developed following acquisition of foundation company Ojjo in June and Solar Pile International’s foundations business in July.

“NX Foundation Solutions enable quicker, safer, and more efficient solar project development on a wide range of soil types for EPC and developer customers,” said the company.

The new Foundations Solutions includes a suite of expert services including geotechnical review, on-site testing, foundation design, product selection, proprietary equipment, and installation support.

The service includes drilling and pile driving equipment training, sales, leasing, and support. This includes use of the Ojjo Truss Driver, a patented all-in-one drilling and pile driving machine equipped with GPS. The Truss Driver has an experience of over one million piles driven.

Nextracker said depending on the project site, Nextracker’s foundations can result in 50% less steel and 70% shallower embedment depth than traditional pilings.

“Delivering high quality, cost-effective solutions that help to improve productivity, safety, and accelerate project timelines, and enable ‘light-on-land’ construction practices are objectives of this program,” said Dan Shugar, Nextracker chief executive officer.

Primoris Services Corporation president of Renewables Stephen Jones said Nextracker’s expansion into the foundation space helps reduce the complexity and risk of his company’s projects.

“These solutions can streamline the design, procurement, and installation process while reducing the risk profile born by EPC contractors and developers,” said Jones. “We believe the industry will benefit.”

Nextracker has shipped over 100 GW of trackers and 50 GW of compatible foundations. You can meet with Nextracker at RE+ 2024, Booth C40038, in Anaheim California, Sep. 9-12.