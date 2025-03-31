APA Solar invests $19.5 million in Ohio expansion

APA Solar, an Ohio-based solar racking company, is planning to build a new 30,000-square-foot headquarters building in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, as well as a new manufacturing facility in Bryan, Ohio.

The company said it will invest $19.5 million and hire 133 people as part of the expansion. Construction of the headquarters will begin soon, with completion expected in early 2026.

This investment follows an upgrade in 2023 in which the company invested $10 million to expand its Henry County manufacturing facility. The upgrade added 110 jobs. That expansion included construction of a state-of-the-art engineering complex.

APA Solar specializes in fixed-tilt racking and offers the Ready Rack and Titan for commercial utility-scale markets and the A-frame tracker. The company also offers foundation, installation and engineering services.

APA Solar is a family-owned business that was founded in 2008 as a spin-off of its automotive parent company, Alex Products. It was established during a downturn in automotive manufacturing when the company decided to use its manufacturing and automation expertise to serve the surging solar market. Today APA Solar has more than 200 employees.

The company collaborate with local, regional and state economic development groups on its expansion, including JobsOhio, the Regional Growth Partnership, Henry County Community Improvement Corporation and Williams County Economic Development Corporation.

“APA Solar’s investment in people and capital strengthens Ohio’s reputation as a national leader in our nation’s production supply chain,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO.