Watch: Solar electric vehicle completes 300-mile journey through U.S. Southwest

California-based Aptera Motors completed an over 300-mile desert journey from Flagstaff, Arizona to Imperial Valley, California on a single charge.

The company develops a low-weight, teardrop-shaped aerodynamic three-wheeled vehicle with integrated rooftop solar cells. Aptera said its vehicle can drive up to 40 miles per day “charge-free” with the power generated by its 700 W of onboard solar power.

The vehicle moves at an efficient 10 miles per kWh, said the company. For reference, a Tesla Model 3 has 4.56 miles per kWh.

During the desert road trip, on an overcast day, the vehicle generated 545 W from its solar cells, said the company.

On a full charge, the vehicle can travel up to 400 miles, said the company. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under 6 seconds.

In October 2022, Aptera said it would partner with major solar module provider Maxeon to source the vehicle’s solar cells. Earlier in 2024, the company announced it would use Vitesco Technologies EMR3 drivetrain as its in-board motor. Apetra uses a proprietary battery pack to power the drivetrain. The vehicle is enclosed by an aerodynamic composite body structure, also known as its Body in Carbon or BinC.

The journey, which included a drive through a section of historic Route 66, marked a milestone for Aperta in validating the vehicle’s performance in real-world conditions.

The company said it targets a full-scale production vehicle with a range of 1,000 miles. Its Launch Edition vehicle, which is not yet in full-scale production, has a reported 400 miles of range and is priced at $40,000 via reservation.

Aptera, which was founded in 2006, said it expects to reach production of 20,000 vehicles per year by 2027. The company has yet to produce a full-scale production line, and said its backlog of pre-orders exceeds 50,000 vehicles.