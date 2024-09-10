Transformers, home energy storage, and more on the 2024 RE+ booth tours

Booth tours at RE+ begin at the pv magazine USA booth A6, where editors greet attendees and walk them through the exhibit halls to see key companies in a variety of energy sectors. Pre-registration is required.

SMA at G1 is showing new residential energy solutions and technologies with a spotlight on the new SMA Home Storage system that offers a modular, customizable battery for homeowners. Also discussed will be the soon-to-be released integration of the SPAN Smart Panel into the SMA Home Energy Solution, showcasing advanced energy management technologies for a whole-home backup solution. In the commercial and industrial market segment, featured products include the efficient Sunny Tripower CORE1 and Sunny Tripower X inverters. SMA will also showcase itsnew “Full of Energy” campaign, and will offer a peek at the SMA Commercial Storage solution along with the Sunny Tripower Storage X. Visitors can explore digital resources such as the Energy App, 360° app, ennexOS Sunny Portal, and Sunny Design for detailed views of energy management, design and control.

Jackery, in booth 48051, is known for its portable power generators but now is featuring a new whole home HomePower System. It offers real-time monitoring, intelligent management and optimization tools that the company reports lets homeowners stay in command with customizable energy usage, proactive notifications, and powerful efficiency enhancements.

Fluence is showing its Gridstack Pro 2000 + Gridstack Pro lineup in booth B50038. These energy storage solutions meet domestic content requirements, according to Fluence. In addition, the company will highlight its software programs Nispera, an asset performance management platform for renewables and energy storage, and Mosaic, an artificial intelligence-powered bidding solution for solar, wind, and energy storage.

MGM Transformer in booth A63019 has been providing high-quality, reliable, and innovative transformer solutions for over 50 years. Visitors to the booth will see a state-of-the-art transformer, ideal for renewable energy applications such as solar, wind, and battery energy storage solutions (BESS) and learn how transformers are driving the clean energy industry by ensuring efficient power conversion and reliable performance with industry leading delivery lead time.

Emmvee, in booth D21061, will be on the tour on Wednesday. This manufacturer and supplier of solar photovoltaic modules has over 3 decades of expertise in solar manufacturing. Founded in 1992 in Bangalore, Emmvee, which employs over 1,000 people, has total manufacturing capacities of 3 GW of modules and 1.5 GW of TOPCon cells. Emmvee has operation in India, Germany and the U.S. to serve the North American and European markets. Emmvee has a global footprint spread across glob including the Middle East and Africa.

The Business Unit Power Systems of Rolls-Royce provides world-class power solutions and complete life-cycle support under our product and solution brand mtu. At the Rolls Royce booth A62018, learn how the company is playing a key role as a responsible partner toward decarbonizing the power generation sector. Its power generation solution portfolio – microgrids, hydrogen-ready gas generators, HVO-ready combustion engines, kinetic power packs, battery energy storage systems, intelligent controller; Rolls Royce Solutions are powering critical industries like data centers, hospitals, telecom, silicon industries and utilities.