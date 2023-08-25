Sunrise brief: Arizona to vote on 37% slash to solar net metering

New York provides pre-development support for solar and storage for LMI housing A New York State program helps bring solar power to low- and moderate-income (LMI) housing by providing pre-development grants and technical assistance. The Clean Energy States Alliance considers the program a model for other states.
SolarEdge joins Xcel Energy’s virtual power plant incentive program in Colorado The Renewable Battery Connect initiative will call on home battery owners to discharge power to the grid when electricity demand is especially high, and provide them with financial incentives in return.
Arizona to vote on 37% slash to solar net metering A proposed amendment would supersede the 10% reduction cap currently enforced by law.
Microsoft invests in 6.6 MW solar facility in Mississippi Clearloop received an upfront payment for long-term renewable energy credits from Microsoft, a decarbonization investment in the Panola II Solar Farm.
Texas to activate its first virtual power plants A pilot project tests how consumer-owned small energy devices like batteries, generators, electric vehicle chargers and more can be virtually aggregated and participate in the wholesale electricity market.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.