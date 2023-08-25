Sunrise brief: Arizona to vote on 37% slash to solar net metering

New York provides pre-development support for solar and storage for LMI housing A New York State program helps bring solar power to low- and moderate-income (LMI) housing by providing pre-development grants and technical assistance. The Clean Energy States Alliance considers the program a model for other states.

SolarEdge joins Xcel Energy’s virtual power plant incentive program in Colorado The Renewable Battery Connect initiative will call on home battery owners to discharge power to the grid when electricity demand is especially high, and provide them with financial incentives in return.

Arizona to vote on 37% slash to solar net metering A proposed amendment would supersede the 10% reduction cap currently enforced by law.

Microsoft invests in 6.6 MW solar facility in Mississippi Clearloop received an upfront payment for long-term renewable energy credits from Microsoft, a decarbonization investment in the Panola II Solar Farm.

Texas to activate its first virtual power plants A pilot project tests how consumer-owned small energy devices like batteries, generators, electric vehicle chargers and more can be virtually aggregated and participate in the wholesale electricity market.