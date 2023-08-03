Sunrise brief: FERC reforms interconnection, speeding critical renewables delays 

People on the move: ConnectDER, American Clean Power and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
SolarEdge stock trades down despite record revenue in Q2 The company had strong performance in European residential and commercial markets, whereas the U.S. residential solar market wavered in Q2.
FERC reforms interconnection, speeding critical renewables delays Over 2,000 GW of generation and storage were trapped in interconnection queues. Wait times averaged five years. FERC introduced numerous reforms that will help mend this problem.
Sunnova to participate in battery emergency program in Puerto Rico Distributed solar and storage customers sign up with Sunnova to participate in the Flex Power Program. By compensating customers for the power supplied by their batteries, they are incentivized to participate in the program designed to provide energy that reduces strain on the grid and minimizes blackouts at critical times.
New technique to recover lead in end-of-life solar panels A research group at Arizona State has developed a process to recover lead in its metallic form so that it can be reused in the PV industry. The process relies on a leaching solution based on a combination of acetic acid (CH3COOH) and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), which the researchers said leaches the lead ‘in a matter of minutes.’
Carbon-cement supercapacitors for bulk energy storage The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a scalable bulk energy storage solution with chemical with inexpensive, abundant precursors: cement, water, and carbon black. Their supercapacitors have high storage capacity, high-rate charge-discharge capabilities, and structural strength.
Cracked cathodes not all bad, battery scientists find Scientists developed an innovative method to observe the inner workings of lithium-ion batteries and found that cracks which form in the electrode, something manufacturers do their best to minimize, may actually have benefits in allowing for faster charging.
First commercial gravity-based energy storage tower begins commissioning Energy Vault has begun commissioning a 25 MW / 100 MWh energy storage tower adjacent to a wind power facility outside of Shanghai.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.