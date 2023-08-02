People on the move: ConnectDER, American Clean Power and more

ConnectDER, the company that provides quick connection adapters for solar and other distributed energy resources, announced today the appointment of two vice presidents to its leadership team. Joining ConnectDER as vice president of product, Dan Falcone, and joining as vice president of outcomes, Greg Sampson.

Mosaic, a fintech platform for U.S. residential solar and energy-efficient home improvements, announced that president and chief operating officer Patrick Moore has been named chief executive officer. After leading the company for 13 years and serving as CEO since 2015, founder Billy Parish will become executive chair of the board.

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) announced that Bahaa Seireg has joined as senior director of energy storage. In this role, Seireg will lead policy and advocacy initiatives that promote energy storage deployment while engaging directly with stakeholders to advance this critical sector. Seireg has played a leading role in multiple energy regulatory organizations throughout his career, leveraging a strong background in economics to advance growth across the industry.

QuantumScape Corporation, a provider of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, announced the appointment of Dr. Siva Sivaram, president of Western Digital Corp. and a veteran of the semiconductor and data storage industries, to the newly created role of President. In this position, Dr. Sivaram will oversee QuantumScape’s technology and manufacturing groups as the company ramps up its transition from R&D to production

More jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Patrick Gleason was promoted to senior director of sales, Distributed Energy Solutions at Enel North America

was promoted to senior director of sales, Distributed Energy Solutions at Enel North America Spencer Wells started a new position as VP of project development at GreenStruxure

started a new position as VP of project development at GreenStruxure Joshua Redus was promoted to VP of construction at Cubico Sustainable Investments

was promoted to VP of construction at Cubico Sustainable Investments Mikael Quist started a new position as chief technology officer at American Power Resources

Chief operations officer Boston, MA

$175,000 – $250,000

Solar Job Description As the chief operations officer , you will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing our operational strategy to support our ambitious growth plans. You will lead and oversee various operational functions, including project managers, permitting, interconnection, installation and service. You will collaborate closely with the CEO and other key stakeholders to ensure the efficient execution of our business operations and drive growth to achieve organizational goals. Why you should apply:

Competitive base salary between $175,000-$250,000

Monthly bonus and equity option

Remote Position Responsibilities: Lead, mentor and develop operations team including department leads for Project Management, CAD Team, Permitting, Installation, Collections, and Service.

Develop and lead organizational growth strategy while scaling the operations department

Ensure solar projects that are operated by internal staff are effectively managed from Scheduling to Procurement and Installation

Establish key performance indicators (KPIs) to monitor and evaluate operational performance, providing regular reports and insights to the executive team and stakeholders

Ensure successful contractor and subcontractor relationships for installations Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in business administration, operations management, or a related field (advanced degree preferred).

Proven experience as a Chief Operations Officer or in a senior operations leadership role within a high-growth, technology-driven company.

Strong knowledge of residential solar sales and installation

Demonstrated track record of successfully scaling operations, improving efficiency, and driving results. Apply here.