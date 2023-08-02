People on the move: ConnectDER, American Clean Power and more

- Patrick Gleason was promoted to senior director of sales, Distributed Energy Solutions at Enel North America
Chief operations officer
- Boston, MA
- $175,000 – $250,000
- Solar
Job Description
As the chief operations officer , you will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing our operational strategy to support our ambitious growth plans. You will lead and oversee various operational functions, including project managers, permitting, interconnection, installation and service. You will collaborate closely with the CEO and other key stakeholders to ensure the efficient execution of our business operations and drive growth to achieve organizational goals.
Why you should apply:
- Competitive base salary between $175,000-$250,000
- Monthly bonus and equity option
- Remote Position
Responsibilities:
- Lead, mentor and develop operations team including department leads for Project Management, CAD Team, Permitting, Installation, Collections, and Service.
- Develop and lead organizational growth strategy while scaling the operations department
- Ensure solar projects that are operated by internal staff are effectively managed from Scheduling to Procurement and Installation
- Establish key performance indicators (KPIs) to monitor and evaluate operational performance, providing regular reports and insights to the executive team and stakeholders
- Ensure successful contractor and subcontractor relationships for installations
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in business administration, operations management, or a related field (advanced degree preferred).
- Proven experience as a Chief Operations Officer or in a senior operations leadership role within a high-growth, technology-driven company.
- Strong knowledge of residential solar sales and installation
- Demonstrated track record of successfully scaling operations, improving efficiency, and driving results.
