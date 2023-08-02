Sunrise brief: Solar decommissioning plans for 36 U.S. states 

DOE announces over $450 million for solar-plus-storage in Puerto Rico The funding will support the installation of solar and storage, as well as providing outreach to identify and connect eligible households.
FERC’s proposed rule would harm consumers and the energy transition Transmission competition is the key to upgrading our electricity grid in a cost-effective manner. FERC must embrace competition and deliver on its mandate to ensure just and reasonable rates for consumers.
Solar decommissioning plans for 36 U.S. states The Law Firm Lewis Roca released what it believes is the first legal analysis compiling and assessing renewable energy decommissioning requirements across the nation.
Nextracker to deliver 3 GW of trackers to Leeward Renewable Energy Leeward’s portfolio of 25 wind, solar and energy storage facilities across the United States totals about 2.7 GW of generating capacity, and the company reports that it has another 1.9 GW contracted and 20 GW under development and construction across 100 projects.
Mango Power introduces 12 kW / 15 kWh whole home battery The Mango Power M includes a hybrid inverter with 18 kW solar input and can be paired with an electric vehicle charger.
AI-enabled PV soiling loss database and simulator Fracsun announced a partnership with App Orchid to introduce a soiling loss database and simulation tool.
