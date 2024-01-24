Sunrise brief: California unlikely to reach clean energy targets without rooftop solar

Solar and storage accounts for one-third of transferable tax credit market in 2023 Crux, a marketplace for transferable tax credits, released a survey of 150 tax credit participants, estimating that $7 billion to $9 billion in total transferable tax credit transactions occurred in 2023, with the market expected to about triple in 2024.

Johnson Controls unveils water-to-water screw heat pump The company says its new screw heat pump is able to deliver high-temperature hot water as high as 176 F. The system reportedly has a combined coefficient of performance of 4.1.

U.S.-made optimizers to maximize manufacturing tax credits Solar optimizer manufacturer, Enteligent, is transitioning its production facilities to the United States in a strategic move aimed at enabling inverter manufacturers to fully capitalize on the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) $0.11/W transferable tax credit.

Recurrent Energy secures $500 million equity investment to further solar development The BlackRock investment will help Recurrent transition from a pure developer to a developer plus long-term owner and operator in select markets in the U.S. and Europe.

How large-scale solar developers can tackle community opposition A new Berkeley Lab study identifies the most prevalent community concerns around projects, as well as strategies for developers and others to improve those perceptions.

Zero-emissions mobile off-grid EV charging trailer Pioneer Power Solutions announced the release of a lithium battery trailer for electric vehicle charging and disaster recovery.

California unlikely to reach clean energy targets without rooftop solar The state’s rooftop solar industry is rapidly shedding jobs and losing companies to bankruptcy due to adversarial policy changes. The California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA) offered some near-term policy changes to slow the bleeding and to address the cause of this crisis.