Sunrise brief: How California employers can reimburse EV drivers for charging at home

Solar generated 7% of U.S. electricity in April Solar electricity was up 16% from 2022, a relatively modest increase due to lower deployed solar capacity in 2022 than in 2021. For the year, solar has covered 5% of all electricity so far, with emission-free sources greater than 43%.

U.S. clean hydrogen roadmap needs work, say analysts Clean Energy Associates ‘senior director, George Touloupas, and Wood Mackenzie principal analyst, Hector Arreola, suggest The Biden-Harris Administration address cost and scaling roadblocks to meet the U.S. National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap’s ambitious goals.

Ballasted racking from PowerField Energy scales up to utility-scale installation PowerRack is PowerField’s portable, ballasted racking system that is used in residential, commercial, industrial, and now utility-scale solar.

How California employers can reimburse EV drivers for charging at home Failure to reimburse employees for charging EV fleet vehicles at home can have serious consequences. Employers can reduce that risk by offering employees an IRS-compliant program that accurately reimburses employees.

Utility ordered to repay customers for illegal community solar metering Pepco was found to undercount solar generation and failed to credit its customers in a timely fashion.

U.S. national labs evaluate potential for floating solar in Southeast Asia The labs assessed the technical potential for floating PV and underlined its co-benefits in environmental protection and food security.

A new public utility for Maine would speed clean energy, say advocates A Maine referendum would create a new publicly owned utility that could purchase and operate the assets of the state’s two investor-owned utilities. Advocates say that would speed Maine’s path to 80% renewables by 2030.